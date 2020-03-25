Erica Fernandes Knows How To Slay The Boss Lady Look; See Pictures

Erica Fernandes is winning hearts for portraying Mrs Prerna Bajaj in the hit serial ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ which is a reboot of the 2001 serial with the same name. The actor is known for being one of the fittest TV actors. She also stepped into films with her 2013 Tamil thriller film ‘Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu’. Apart from her acting skills, the diva is a true fashion inspiration to many. Check out some of Erica Fernandes’ photos that will help you look like a perfect boss lady. Take a look:

Erica Fernandes' Instagram posts that show how to slay the boss lady look

Erica opted for a complete white look for her Christmas celebration. In the above picture, she is seen wearing a white thigh-high slit white dress. Her outfit is adorned with golden buttons designed on the dress near the waist which is the highlight of the dress. A pair of high heels coupled with straight hair, she completed the whole look stunningly.

The actor is seen wearing a white balloon sleeved blouse which she paired with black formal pants. The actor opted for a bold makeup and nude lip colour to complete her look. Overall, the actor gave the perfect boss lady vibe with a balance of style and elegance.

Erica shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle from her Switzerland trip in which she is seen wearing a yellow pantsuit. The actor opted for a black top and a matching sling bag to complete her look. The wavy hair-do and hoop earrings finished off her look in style.

