Erica Fernandes On Playing A 'mother' At 23 In Debut Show 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'

Erica Fernandes became a household name ever since her successful television debut with Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh in 2016. Erica was 23 at the time and she was seen portraying the role of 'Dr Sonakshi Bose Dixit' who was a daughter, a wife, and a mother of a 6-year-old in the drama series. During the time, she revealed how she took the risk of essaying such a role so early in her career and she was uncomfortable to play a mother onscreen.

According to Hindustan Times, Erica had revealed she did not want to become a mother so soon on screen. She said after she got the role she was not at all convinced about playing mother and that too in her first tv show. She said the news had come as a shock to her but she thought of giving it a try anyway. Even after almost a year into the show, she revealed she was still not convinced playing a mother and she was taking her time to get into the character. She hoped at the time that people would not typecast her as a mother and she would get to explore different characters.

A look at Erica Fernandes' shows and movies

Erica Fernandes appeared in a handful of movies before venturing into tv shows. She made her debut with the Kannada film Ninnindale alongside Puneeth Rajkumar in 2014. In the same year, she made her Bollywood debut with Baloo Happy Hai alongside Sumit Suri, Sahil Anand, Anu Choudhury, and others. Her other films include Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Virattu, Galipatam, Dega, and many more. After her successful television debut with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, she went on to win several awards including 'Female Actor Of The Year' at Asian Viewers Television Awards and 'Best Onscreen Jodi' with Shaheer Sheikh at Lion Gold Awards. She then starred in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan in which she essayed the role of 'Prerna Sharma'. She went on to win 'Most Popular Actress' at Kalakar Awards, 'Best Jodi Popular' with Samthaan at Indian Telly Awards, and Best Actor Female (Critics) at Gold Awards for her role.

