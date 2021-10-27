Erica Fernandes Quits 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi', Says Her Character Was 'weak'

Actor Erica Fernandes who gained widespread popularity for her portrayal of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi revealed that she had decided to quit the show. The actor shared a lengthy statement via her Instagram and explained why she has decided to quit the show. Erica said that she was disappointed by her character Sonakshi's arc in season 3 of the show and believed she was portrayed as weak and confused in the current season.

Erica Fernandes quits Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram and shared that she had decided to quit the daily soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi that also stars Shaheer Sheikh. The show is currently in its third season and aired starting from July 12, 2021. In a lengthy statement, the actor explained why she left the show and said that her character was portrayed as 'weak and confused' compared to other seasons of the show.

She wrote, "To start with I would like to thank everyone who loved Kuch rang right from its conception. The immense love we were showered with was heart touching. Due to various reasons when the show had to go off air the first time, the power n love from the very same Kuch rang family pulled us back once again on screen nearly after a month of it going off-air. Because of the very same Kuch rang family we were more than thrilled to come back once again with so much enthusiasm."

She added, "As for Sonakshi a character so dear to you and me, a character that was an inspiration to many, a character who was so strong, smart, balanced … the Sonakshi we once witnessed in seasons 1 & 2, the one we expected to see this season too but unfortunately we had to see the complete opposite of what she was."

Fernandes in her post also wrote that she read some comments of her fans on social media who criticized the plot of season three and said that she hoped her fans remembered her as a strong character from season 2. Concluding the statement she thanked her fans for always supporting her.

Image: Instagram/@iam_ejf