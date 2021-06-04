Erica Fernandes Receives Flower From Mysterious Man, Fans Ask "are You In A Relationship?"

Erica Fernandes’ latest Instagram post has created quite a stir amongst her fan army. In the post, she can be seen receiving a flower gift from an unknown man. This mysterious person has now become a major topic of discussion amongst Erica’s fans as they speculated if she is in a secret relationship with this mysterious man.

Erica Fernandes spotted with a mysterious man

On Friday, June 4, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star took social media by storm after posting a happy photo of herself alongside a friend namely, Rahul Sharma. In the picture, Rahul can be seen gifting a beautiful white flower to the TV actor. He doesn’t only give her the flower but is also seen helping her wear it above her ear. While Rahul is busy placing the flower on her hair, Erica Fernandes shares an infectious smile as the camera captures her. The actor said, “Rahuls gift for me” as he posted the photo online. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans became desperate to know more about the mysterious man featured in her post. While some directly asked her “who is Rahul”, many others asked if she’s in a relationship with him. Adding fuel to the fire was Erica’s co-star Shaheer Sheikh’s comment. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aisi Bhi star teasingly took Rahul’s name before adding smiling emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Erica Fernandes hasn’t officially confirmed nor denied the romance rumours as of it. Recently, even Rahul Sharma took to his Instagram space to share a short clip of the duo enjoying a cycling session. It appears that the two are vacationing together amidst the greenery of mother nature. Check out the video shared by Rahul Sharma below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Erica Fernandes is gearing up to once again reprise her role as Dr Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 – Nayi Kahani. In the previous season, fans saw Sonakshi and Dev welcoming daughter Suhana and son Shubh into their lives. Now, years later both the protagonists have drifted away from each other. However, their responsivity towards the family will make them patch up and reunite once again.

(Image: Erica Fernandes Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.