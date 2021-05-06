Erica Fernandes Shares A Glimpse Of How Her 'healthy Indulgence' Looks Like

Television actress Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram and shared how she indulges in food in a healthy way. The actress posted two videos on her Instagram story and shared the healthy alternatives to junk food that she was having for her lunch. Erica often shares tips on following a healthy lifestyle on various social media platforms.

Erica Fernandes’ healthy indulgence

The video shared by the Kasauti Zindagii Kay actress showed an array of delicious food dishes. The dishes included rice and curry along with some desserts like pastry and cookies. Erica also shared a video of a healthy pizza and wrote that everyone should try that pizza. While sharing the video, the actress also informed that all the dishes seen in the video were vegan and gluten-free. The actress wrote "Healthy indulgence. Pre-birthday lunch" and thanked the restaurants for sending her the food.

Erica Fernandes' photos from her Maldives vacation

Erica Fernandes' Instagram is filled with pictures of the actress from her Maldives vacation. In the photo, the actress was seen in a strapless colorful bikini while sitting on the edge of the pool. The photo also showed trays of breakfast floating in the pool as the actress posed with a glass of juice. While sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "Wish that my breakfasts could be like this every morning! Good Morning".Take a look at Erica Fernandes' photos from her vacation below.

A quick look at Erica Fernandes' career

The actress rose to fame for her role in the popular TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. In the show, the actress portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose. The show also featured actor Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role opposite Erica. The duo's on-screen chemistry was loved by the viewers of the show. She was next seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which was a reboot of Kapoor's 2001 popular soap opera with the same name. Erica played the title role of Prerna Sharma opposite Parth Samthaan. The show also featured actors like Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel in recurring roles.

