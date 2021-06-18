Erica Fernandes Shares BTS Pic With 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3' Team From Mountains

Erica Fernandes shared a group picture with her Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 cast which included Vaebhav Singh, Rahul Sharma, Alka Mogha, Noel Smith️, Hritu Dudani Smith, and others, from the time when they were shooting at Sourenee Tea and Boutique Resort, Himalayas. The entire team was all smiles as they happily posed amid greenery and mist. Erica went on to call it her 'mad team' and recalled the fun times and memories while shooting for the upcoming drama.

As soon as her post was up, it grabbed Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar's attention who wrote that they missed it. While Shaheer wrote, "I missed it," Supriya penned, "I am so happy to see this bunch made the most of the outdoor, it’s looking like a film set." Fans in huge numbers rushed to drop endearing comments and asked about the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 episodes release date.

Erica shares KRPKAB 3 BTS pic from the mountains

Not only this but she also shared another picture and showed how they relished tea in the rains. The picture gave a sneak peek into the picturesque mountains, covered with lush green grass. Earlier, the entire team was shooting in Siliguri. Shaheer had dropped a video as they recreated Justin Wellington's Iko Iko My Bestie feat. Small Jam. Shaheer, Erica, and their two other co-stars teamed for the same and the video went massively viral on social media. Erica's Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Shubhaavi Choksey laughed out loud, whereas Mahima Makwana, Kavveri Priiyam, Sana Amin Sheikh, Zara Khan, Rashami Desai, among others, also reacted to the video.

Erica and Shaheer were seen in their respective projects before they began shooting for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. While the former was seen in a music album titled Juda Kar Diya, sung by Stebin Ben, alongside Harshad Chopda, the latter recently appeared in the track Baarish Ban Jaana sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. The duo's songs were very well-received by fans. Meanwhile, the makers are yet to announce the release date of their upcoming daily soap.

IMAGE: ERICA FERNANDES' INSTAGRAM

