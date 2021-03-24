Erica Fernandes Shares Experience From Her Trip To A Wellness Retreat

Indian television actress Erica Fernandes has been on a trip to a wellness village in Trimbakeshwar in Nashik city of Maharashtra. The actress has been sharing quite a few posts from her trip while talking about how the experience has brought about a “change” in her. Erica Fernandes photos from the retreat include her own photos along with long captions.

In the first post, Erica shared a photo of herself stretching. In the caption, she talked about how the stay at the wellness village made a big difference in her life and how much the “social, digital, mental and physical detox” helped. She spoke about how she guarantees a space of peace and calm at the wellness village adding, "positive energies and vibrations being felt during meditation, it just makes you sooo calm". She also mentioned that the place brings one closer to nature and calms one down. She mentioned how there is a lot more she wants to share about the place, talking about it further in the next post.

Erica Fernandes Instagram updates - More posts from her retreat

In the second post, Erica shared a photo of herself on the reflexology track and a bunch of other photos of the food she ate there. In the caption, she spoke about her time on the "reflexology track" which she explained in her own words, "its a track where various sizes of pebbles are placed forming a track on which you walk barefoot to massage and stimulate acupressure points on the soles of the feet, which are connected to various energy meridians of the body". She talked about how after walking a few rounds on the track, her feet felt different and better. She also spoke about the breakfast which according to the actress was "amazingly tasty". She also spoke about how the place inculcates healthy eating habits and how her idea that healthy food tastes bland has completely changed because of her visit.

In the third post, Erica shared a few photos of herself from one of the cottages in the village also showing off the view. In the caption, she spoke about how the rooms are spread out and how many cottages are in the area, mentioning how the place is ideal for a weekend getaway. Take a look at Erica Fernandes photos below.

Image source - Erica Fernandes Instagram