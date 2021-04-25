Erica Fernandes Shares Tip On Sanitising Groceries Amid COVID-19; Watch

Erica Fernandes is a popular model and actor from Indian television. She has more than three million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the platform. Along with updating fans about her professional life, the actor has often shared tips and tricks that could help her followers. It even includes guiding them on sanitszing groceries to stay safe from coronavirus or COVID-19.

Erica Fernandes’ video giving lockdown sanitisation tip

When the country was under COVID-19 lockdown last year, Erica Fernandes posted a video giving a helpful tip that can also be used now. She taught the viewers how one can sanitise their groceries when they bring them home from the markets. It is because the items could contain bacteria or the novel virus itself.

Eric Fernandes’ video starts with advising everyone to keep the bags outside the house and get in. They should then empty a table and sanitize it. She then divides the table into two portions; keeping the items she bought from the market on one side and moving them to the other side after sanitisation. The actor said that one could either throw the bag they bought the groceries in or should sanitise it.

Erica Fernandes explains that the virus could stay on the packing for a long time and it is necessary to clean it. She said that as the items are leakproof, they need to be clean either in a soapy solution or disinfectant solution. The actor advised filling two buckets of water: one having the soapy or disinfectant solution and the other one with just fresh clean water. She notes that one has to put all the items first in disinfectant water and then wash it with clean water for around 20-30 secs and then store it.

Erica Fernandes’ Instagram video shows the items being sanitized. She is seen cleaning the items and then keeping them. The actor even gave tips about fruits and vegetables. She said that everyone handpicks fruits and vegetables before buying them and one does not know how many people have touched the fruits or vegetables that they bought. Erica advised to wash them and sanitize them. She is seen cleaning them in a soapy bathtub and then washing them in clean water. She also told everyone to take a shower everything is done. Take a look at the video below.

Promo Image Source: iam_ejf Instagram