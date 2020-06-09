Erica Fernandes Talks About Going Back To Shooting, Says 'I'm Not Up For It'

Erica Fernandes, in a recent interview with a media outlet, discussed that she did not want to go back to shooting anytime soon. The television actress recently expressed her concern about going back to shooting and said that she wasn't ready yet. She also mentioned that she made this decision keeping in mind the arrival of the monsoon season. Erica Fernandes added how she is being extra cautious because of the pandemic.

Many people don't have the luxury, says Erica

Erica Fernandes, who was last seen on screen as Prerna in the hit TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, gave an interview about her starting work again. As the Maharashtra government has taken down some restrictions related to filming and shoots can now resume, Erica was asked about her willingness to go back to work. In the interview, Erica said that she realised many people didn't have the luxury to not go back to work but she did and had decided that it is in her best interest to not go back to shooting just yet.

There were many reasons for this, the actor said. First, she mentioned, there's a good chance of the cases spiking again as soon as everyone resumes working. Erica added that the monsoon season will also get a lot of diseases like the flu and cold, which will lead to a panic-ridden environment. The actor listed down her reasons for concern about getting sick and said she wanted to stay healthy. Erica also mentioned her concerns on set even if everyone working will wear masks, the actors won't be able to do so on the screen which could lead to the spreading of COVID-19 or any other flu.

Erica Fernandes, who is a self-confessed workaholic, said that her decision was an informed one and that she was thinking about many factors that could influence everyone's health and well-being. The actor who is self-isolating with her family said that she would get back to work as soon as she believed it was safe to do so. She also mentioned in the interview that she is trying to utilise her time in lockdown as much as she can by painting, reading, cooking and learning new things. She ended the interview by saying that she was hoping that people around her were keeping safe and healthy amidst the lockdown.

Promo Pic Credit: Erica Fernandes's Instagram

