Erica Fernandes Talks About Non-payment Of Dues During Lockdown; Says 'I Had No Funds'

Recently, in a media interaction with a leading portal, TV actor Erica Fernandes opened up about pay cut and due payments. She shared how she struggled to mug up with finance during the lockdown. Erica Fernandes, who is currently essaying the lead in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay, revealed that she was hesitant to return to the sets so soon, despite the Maharashtra government allowing the resumption of shooting, with adherence to specified guidelines.

Erica's take on non-payment of dues

Erica Fernandes started her conversation and talked about due payments. Erica said that everyone was stuck in the initial few months as the midway shut-down led to irrational pay cuts and delay in payment. She further stated that she did not receive payments. Later, she added that nobody was receiving payments. She revealed that at a point she had no funds to pay because her payments were due.

As the conversation moved ahead, the 27-year-old actor talked about the risks of shooting amid the outbreak of Coronavirus. Elaborating about the same, she said that many artists were out of work during the nationwide lockdown. She mentioned that some do not have the luxury of making a choice if they should get back to work or not. Giving her piece of mind, she added that she is not up for resuming work for now.

In one of her other interviews with a media outlet, Erica stated multiple reasons for not giving the green signals for the shoot. First, she mentioned, there's a good chance of the cases spiking again as soon as everyone resumes working. Erica added that the monsoon season will also get a lot of diseases like the flu and cold, which will lead to a panic-ridden environment.

The actor listed down her reasons for concern about getting sick and said she wanted to stay healthy. Erica also mentioned her concerns on set and said that even if everyone working will wear masks, the actors won't be able to do so on the screen which could lead to the spreading of COVID-19 or any other flu.

