Erica Fernandes Wants To Do Bungee Jumping With 'KZK' Co-star Parth Samthaan

Television actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan became a household name and carved a niche for themselves in the heart of the audience with their performance as Prerna and Anurag, respectively, on the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show received immense popularity and fans loved watching Parth and Erica's sizzling chemistry on screen. Parth who is currently enjoying his vacay in the US took to his Instagram account to share a video from his adventure trip and his co-star commented on the same.

Parth Samthaan shares a video from his "travel diaries"

Parth shared a video of his travel buddies bungee jumping with the caption, "So who’s up for this ride with me?" The video shows the girl secured with all the necessary precautions before jumping down from a cliff. Check out the video below.

Erica Fernandes wants to do bungee jumping with Parth

Responding to Parth Samthaan's video, his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star, Erica Fernandes wrote, "Me me me" denoting that she is up to go and take up the adventure alongside him. Her response got a lot of "awww" replies from the fans who shared that they would love to see them both bungee jump together. Many also commented with laughing emojis.

Many of Parth's fans and followers also commented on the post that they are also up for a ride with him. One user wrote, "I’m up for anything if it’s with you" while another commented, "So scary but I don't mind if u are beside me." Many netizens also reacted to the adventure sport and shared that it looks scary.

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay made its debut in 2018 and ran for 2 years till 2020. The show is a reboot of a show of the same name that was popular in the early 2000s starring Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan as the original Prerna and Anurag Basu with Urvashi Dholakia playing one of the most famous antagonists of the television series Komolika.

In the reboot version, Erica Fernandes as Prerna and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu play the role of star crossed lovers who are forced to go through several trials of life before ending up together. Apart from them, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast also featured Hina Khan as Komolika who was later replaced by Aamna Sharif, Karan Singh Grover who was later replaced by Karan Patel as Rishabh Bajaj in the lead along with Shubhaavi Choksey, Uday Tikekar, Pooja Banerjee and Sahil Anand in supporting roles.

