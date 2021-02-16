Esme Bianco Accuses Marilyn Manson Of Human Trafficking, Says 'have Spoken To The FBI'

Game Of Thrones actor Esme Bianco recently joined the list of women who have accused Marilyn Manson of physical and psychological abuse. Esme's allegations involve a different scenario than those women who say they have dated the singer. Esme recently revealed details about her relationship with Marilyn Manson and also accused the singer of human trafficking.

During an interview at GMA, Esme went on to reveal details about her relationship with Marilyn. She said that she had first met Marilyn Manson through her friendship with his ex-wife, Dita Von Teese. They met in 2005 and was friends with Dita and Marilyn Manson for several years to come. In 2007, Manson left Dita Von Teese and began his relationship with Esme. Esme described her friendship as flirtatious but platonic after his marriage ended in 2007.

Esme revealed that Manson invited her to come to L.A. to shoot a movie and music video with him and called it the ‘beginning of a nightmare’. The actor also revealed that he was abusing her with BDSM methods under the guise of filming the video. After the filming ended, she returned to the United Kingdom and her husband, but was still drawn to Manson and wanted to please him. However, even though realising it very late, Esme released his thoughts and intension and managed to escape his den. She also revealed that she has spoken to the F.B.I about the same.

Esme Bianco's Instagram post

Esme Bianco also released a statement on Instagram where she went on to expose Marilyn Manson of abuse and human trafficking. She wrote, “I am naming the person who abused and human trafficked me. His name is Marilyn Manson, born Brian Hugh Warner. I am coming forward after years of living with the unthinkable trauma I endured at the hands of the serial predator known to many as Marilyn Manson”.

She added, “I am speaking up now, in my own way, and sharing this story with others because he must be held accountable. No one should ever go through what I - and so many other survivors - have experienced”. The actor also said, “It’s important that we all understand that people can be abused and trafficked by intimate partners, boyfriends, and husbands. We must address the misconceptions around human trafficking because it can happen to anyone as it happened to me”.

