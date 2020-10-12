Remember Hussain Kuwajerwala From 'KumKum'? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Him

Television actor and host Hussain Kuwajerwala was a household name a few years ago for his roles in various TV shows. Hussain was popularly known for his role in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that aired on Star Plus. The actor was not seen much in the past few years on Television. Read on to know more about Hussain Kuwajerwala's career and what he is up to now.

Who is Hussain Kuwajerwala?

Hussain Kuwarjerwala is a television actor and host who after several modelling and advertising projects landed a role in the popular show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He played the lead role in the show. Hussain is also popularly known for the Harpic ads which were later taken over by actor Vishal Malhotra. Throughout Hussain Kuwajerwala's career, he was seen in various TV reality shows and even participated in some apart from anchoring. He is married to Tina Kuwajerwala for more than 15 years now.

Hussain Kuwajerwala's Career

Hussain has worked in films as well as on Television. He started with modelling and commercials and made his debut as Gattu in the show Hum Paanch for a few episodes. He gained popularity when he played the role of Chirag Virani in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He then featured in Kumkum as the lead role of Sumit Wadhwa. The show starred Juhi Parmar in the lead role and it ran for more than 7 long years.

Hussain Kuwajerwala's TV shows also include many reality shows that he hosted. He made his debut as a presenter with Kismey Kitna Hai Dum on Star Plus. Some of the popular shows that he hosted are Shabaash India, Nach Baliye 3, Indian Idol, and Dance Premier League. He and his wife participated in Nach Baliye season 2 and won the show. He also played the real role on SAB TV's Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo. He had participated in shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Kitchen Champion 5.

Hussain made his Bollywood debut with Shree in 2013 where he played the lead role of Shree. The movie was directed by Rajesh Bachchani. Hussain Kuwajerwala's career took a leap when he starred a lead in Zangoora – The Gypsy Prince. It was a Bollywood musical and starred Hussain as Zangoora. The shows were held on a grand scale at the Nautanki Mahal of Kingdom of Dreams, Gurgaon. The musical also starred Gauahar Khan, Kashmira Irani, and Sadanand Patil and was choreographed by Shaimak Dawar.

Where is Hussain now?

Hussain was last seen on SAB TVs Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein... With Alia, which is a comedy series that was created during the COVID-19 lockdown. Before that, he was a contestant on Kitchen Champion. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he did various brand endorsement while staying indoors. He also collaborated with other TV stars for a video called Waqt on social media. He also has an IGTV series along with actor Sai Deodhar called Darr which is a horror series.

