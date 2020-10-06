Ex-Roadie Baseer Ali Undergoes A Lanky To Lean Transformation, Flaunts 6-pack Abs; See Pic

Popular model and TV personality Baseer Ali took to his Instagram today, on October 6th, 2020 as he shared his body transformation. Fans and friends of the ex – Roadie can’t stop raving about his stunning look in his comments. Take a look at the post and read the comments:

Also Read: Sara Gurpal's Bio, Career Graph, Marriage And More; Meet The 'Slow Motion' Singer

Baseer Ali’s Instagram Post

Baseer Ali posted this picture on his Instagram, which looks like a post-workout photo. He flaunted his 6 pack abs and the transformed body in the picture. His caption said - ''Ill let my abs do the talking #BaseerAli #TeamBaseer #OneLifeTooManyDreams #Fitness #FitnessMotivation #Abdomen #Transformation #LeanMuscle''. Fans and friends of Baseer have spammed the comments appreciating his transformation. Take a look:

Baseer Ali has been working on his body since April 2020 as he said in his Instagram live video that he did today, October 6, 2020 Morning. He did the live video to reveal all his transformation to his followers and fans. His fans have left inspiring comments on his live video that was later uploaded on his feed.

Baseer Ali’s Instagram

Ex-Roadie Baseer Ali's Instagram feed shows how much he is dedicated to transforming his body as he is often sharing snaps from his workout sessions and times at the gym. He recently took to his Instagram to share a picture where he lifted weights and showed-off his back muscles and cuts. He quoted Kai Greene in his caption and it read - ''They can crack jokes, they can sit back and analyse and criticise and make all the fun they want. But im living my life. Im doing it. What are you doing?”

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 4 Telugu': Akhil And Abhijeet's Verbal Spat Amid Task Leaves Netizens Divided

A while ago, Baseer shared on his Instagram as he spoke about the challenges that he has been facing and how changes in yourself lead to changes in your life. He spoke through this post about his body transformation process and shared a couple of pictures. His caption read – “ I cant begin to tell you about the challenges ive been facing lately. In order to change anything in your life , the first step is always to make changes in yourself. It will only prepare you for what you want to achieve….!”

Also Read: Niti Taylor Shares Her 'journey From Miss To Mrs'; Unveils Wedding Video With Fiance

Also Read: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Cast: List Of Marathi Actors Who Play A Pivotal Role

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.