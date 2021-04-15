Exclusive: Gaurav Gera Reveals His Most Challenging Role Was Mrs Pammi Pyarelal; Know Why

Indian television actor Gaurav Gera will soon be seen back on the screen hosting a cooking reality show, Chef vs Fridge. The actor recently got candid with Republic World in an exclusive interview and talked about his career and the different roles he has done so far. In the interview, Gaurav Gera talked about his most challenging role so far and explains why he felt so.

Gaurav Gera's roles: The most challenging one was 'Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal'

Gaurav Gera roles include the characters he portrayed in Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal back in 2013 where he played both Param Gulati (a male character) and Pammi Pyarelal (a female character). Gaurav Gera stated that the most challenging role for him so far has to be the characters in Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal. He explained why it was so difficult for him:

When I became a girl (Mrs Pammi Pyarelal), there were so many things that I understood about women as I dressed up for my character. When I used to portray a male character, I could rest and lie down in between shots even with the get up..and make up would only take five minutes and I would be ready for the shot. However, when portraying a woman on screen, with the wig and earrings, I could not even rest in between shots or lie down with the get up... My respect for all the female actors increased ever since. It is a very tough job for all the women. When one wears fake lashes, then their eyes hurt, when one wears heels, then their feet pain, ears hurt terribly because of heavy earrings, sequins in the dress cause irritation.. It was quite a nightmare for me. I looked pretty though.. But a lot of work goes into making a man look like a woman on camera. In 12 hours work shift, my beard would grow back. So I had to shave again and go through the entire make up process again.

So Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal was the most challenging role for me so far.

Gaurav Gera's videos and photos as Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal

Gaurav Gera plays another popular avatar on social media which goes by the name, Chutki. When the actor was asked if he felt the same way for Chutki's avatar he said that getting ready for Chutki is easy. He said, "I am able to make the skin look smooth and nice with the help of camera filters and lenses. I do not do any make up for Chutki’s character at all and only wear a wig and lipstick."

Gaurav Gera's shows

Gaurav Gera will soon be seen in Chef Vs Fridge. The actor shall host the TV reality show and would share the screen with chef Vicky Ratnani. The show will air on Zee Cafe from April 25th, 2021. Check out some of the pictures from the upcoming show below.

