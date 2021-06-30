'F9': Director Justin Lin Reveals Why He Prefers Practical Stunts Over CGI Cars

Fast and Furious 9 director Justin Lin has been associated with the Fast and Furious franchise for a long time. He has directed four movies from the franchise, with Fast and Furious 9 being the latest. The man has had a lot of experience directing actors in car chase sequences in the action films of the franchise. Recently, Lin revealed to the audience why CGI cars are not used in the Fast and Furious films. He also explained why he believes practical stunts are more believable than CGI.

In an interview with IndieWire, Justin Lin explained why instead of using the present time CGI he prefers using costly and complex stunts and tricks in famous films. He said that the audience would not be engaged with the stunts and action executed with CGI as much as they would with practical stunts. He also said that as the audience sees cars all the time, even if a little bit of it is recreated with CGI, the cerebrum realizes that it is not correct. He added that due to this reason it is easier to make ‘Star Trek’ as people don’t see spaceships constantly and thus whatever is shown on-screen is believable.

In F9, the action sequences have reached a new height and in order to achieve it on screen with perfection, Justin Lin said that the starting point has to be a practical stunt and special effects. He also added that it is a unique challenge to get the absurdity of flying cars right and thus that too has to be thought out. In the movie, most of the extreme action sequences are executed with the help of very powerful magnets. These magnets are so powerful that they can flip army trucks and throw cars through a building. During the conversation, Lin said that he did not want to sit in a dark room and think about what those magnets could do. He wanted to do all the stunts practically and that’s why he said instead of talking about the stunts in theory he wanted it all to be interactive and practical.

Fast and Furious 9

Fast and Furious 9, also known as F9, is the ninth main instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise. The movie has been directed by Justin Lin and released in the United States on June 25. Justin Lin will also direct the upcoming two instalments of the Fast and Furious franchise. The F9 cast includes actors like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, and many others.

IMAGE: FAST AND FURIOUS 9/ INSTAGRAM

