Faisal Sayed Tests COVID-19 Positive; Advises, "Stay Strong And Mask Up"

Faisal Sayed, who plays a role in the popular Star Plus show 'Imlie', has tested COVID positive and is currently quarantining while asking others to stay home

Faisal Sayed

TV star Faisal Sayed has tested positive for COVID-19. In the Star Plus show Imlie, he portrays Gashmeer's sibling Dhruv. The actor took to Instagram to remind his fans of the situation, explaining that he has been isolated at home. He also requested that anyone who had come in contact with him should get themselves examined. His post came in the form of a text post to let everyone know of his current situation. While letting everyone know that he had contracted the virus, he asked people to stay safe through his caption.

The post read, “So in spite of taking all the necessary precaution, I have tested positive for Covid-19. At home quarantine, taking all the required medicines and rest. Request all who may have come in contact with me to in the past few days to get themselves tested. Please be at home and venture out only if absolutely necessary. Stay fit. Stay strong. Mask up." His words came as advice to all of his followers. 

On hearing that he was COVID positive, Faisal Sayed’s Instagram followers as well as his friends immediately rushed to wish him well. Most people asked him to take care and be very careful given the current situation. Others said that they were sad and scared for him. Yet others mentioned that he was in their prayers and asked him not to worry as he would make a complete recovery very soon. The post has received 158 likes and 75 comments.

The actor had shared a few BTS pictures of the Imlie cast from the show recently. The pictures that he shared showed that all the actors on the set shared camaraderie and that they usually had a very good time together. He captioned the pictures by saying, “fun times”.

