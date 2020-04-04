TikTok Fame Faisal Shaikh Reacts To Controversy Over Latest Video, Calls It 'false News'

TikTok star Faisal Shaikh recently grabbed the media headlines when he uploaded an outdoor TikTok video during the Coronavirus lockdown. According to the reports, a written complaint was filed at the Amboli police station and with Cyber Crime cell against the TikTok star. Advocate Ali Khan submitted the complaint alleging that the videos can provoke people to step out of their houses during the lockdown. However, later, Ali Khan claimed that he was receiving threat calls and abuses after he filed the complaint against Faisal. And now, Faisal has opened up about the same.

In a recent interaction with a portal, Faisal has claimed that people with wrong purposes are spreading false reports against him. He also has deleted the particular video shot outdoors during the lockdown. Post all the allegations imposed on Faisal Shaikh, he gave out a clear statement about the whole situation.

TikToker's statement reads, "As a responsible citizen, I have appealed to my audience on #socialdistancing #stayathome and #lockdown through my videos on Tiktok and Instagram platforms. I continue to support the government’s initiatives to fight this pandemic. At an unprecedented time like this when the world is putting its efforts towards fighting the deadly Coronavirus, it is the need of the hour that we try to be the best version of ourselves, be more empathetic towards others and use our respective mediums to spread awareness, provide support or keep a light atmosphere."

"In a bid to do the same, I posted a video with the hashtag #socialdistancing which was taken out of context by some people. When it was pointed out to me, I deleted the same immediately. However some people with dubious past and intentions are now spreading false news about me and while I feel it’s best not to engage with them, I need to put the record straight for my fans. I will re-iterate that we should all follow the government’s direction and stay at home and practice social distancing."

Faisal Shaikh's Instagram Post On Social Responsibility

