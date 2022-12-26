'Families Didn't Agree For Marriage': Sheezan Makes Huge Confession In Tunisha Death Case

In a big development in the Tunisha Sharma death probe, accused Sheezan Khan has made a big confession. The actor confessed before the DCP that 'both his and Tunisha's family did not agree for their marriage' which eventually led to their break-up, police sources privy to the development told Republic Media Network.

Sources added that police will record statements of members of both families. So far, 17 statements have been recorded by the Waliv Police. More people are likely to be summoned.

"We are investigating on the lines of her mother's allegations. We are calling relevant people to record the statement. We are verifying the claim by Sheezan that she tried committing suicide. He is not disclosing the exact reason for suicide. He is giving statements but we are not satisfied. He says that they had lunch together and later he went for a shoot," sources in the police said.

According to cops, Sheezan is constantly changing his statement and till now the clear reason for the break-up is not yet known.

Police said that they are trying to find out about Sheezan's "secret girlfriend". However, he has denied having someone else in his life.

Meanwhile, sources in the police said that they will seek an extension of his custody. Presently, police are trying to extract data from the mobile phones of Tunisha and Sheezan.

Earlier in the day, Sheezan Khan had told police that he broke up with Tanisha following the Shraddha Walkar murder case. The actor said that he was "so disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar," ANI said quoting police sources.

Tunisha's mother claims Sheezan Khan cheated, used her daughter

Tunisha Sharma's mother on December 26 alleged that Sheezan had cheated and used her daughter. "Khan was in a relationship with Tunisha and had promised to marry her. He was also in a relationship with another woman even while he was dating Tunisha. He used her for three to four months," she alleged.

"Sheezan should be punished. He should not be spared. I have lost my child," the distraught mother said.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Waliv police registered a case against Sharma's co-actor Khan under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him on December 25.

Tunisha Sharma had acted in the Television show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra: Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Baar Baar Dekho' and 'Fitoor'. At the time of her death, Sharma was shooting for the serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'.

Image: Instagram/@ _tunisha.sharma_