Famous Disney TV Stars Who Are Blooming Significantly In Their Career

Disney Channel has given to the world several superhit TV shows, and have introduced new talents that heve gone on to become popular stars with a huge fan following. These stars are now huge sensations across the globe. Here is a list of some of the many talents that have been introduced on the Disney Channel

Zendaya

Zendaya Coleman, who started her career from Disney's Shake It Up is amongst those young actors who is raging towards success with every project.The international diva has risen with great performances and she is well known for her soothing voice and dazzling dance moves. Talking about her voice, Zendaya has released several tracks, and her most popular single is Replay, 2013. She has also been a part of many international blockbuster movies such as The Greatest Showman opposite of Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman, and the new Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man series. She is also receiving rave reviews for her performance in the TV show, Euphoria.

Zac Efron

Zac Efron is considered one of the most famous male Disney stars. Efron was a part of Disney's High School Musical in 2006. The actor has been a part of many movies such as Hairspray, Baywatch and Dirty Grandpa. To break the stereotype, he took and hailed the role of a real-life serial killer, Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has always topped the list of Disney stars and she is still considered to be one of the most famous of the young talents who was introduced in the channel. Even after being the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus, she has created her own space in the music and television industry. The popularity that she has today can be credited to her most popular Disney show Hannah Montana. The international singing sensation did not stop there, she kept ascending in her career as a singer and actor with each step that she took.

