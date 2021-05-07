Last Updated:

Fans Extend Wishes For Erica Fernandes On Her Bday, Call Her "purest Soul In The Industry"

On the occasion of Erica Fernandes' birthday, fans of the actress took to Twitter and showered their wishes for the actress. Take a look at fans' wishes here

Erica Fernandes

Television actress Erica Fernandes celebrated her 28th birthday on 7th May 2021. The actress is best known for her role in the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. On the occasion of Erica Fernandes' birthday, her fans took to the microblogging site Twitter to wish the actress and shower her with blessings and wishes.

Netizens wish Erica Fernandes on her birthday 

On the occasion of Erica Fernandes' birthday, her fans supported 1000 underprivileged people and fed them food. The actress acknowledged the good deeds of her fans and tweeted that she was extremely proud of her fans and that they made her day.

As per fans on Twitter, #EricaFernandes was trending on Twitter on the occasion of her birthday. A fan shared the screenshot of the trending page and wrote that it was a treat and totally unplanned to have #EricaFernandes trend on Twitter. Another fan tweeted and wrote "Happy Birthday Erica.!! wishing you lots of health, happiness and success. Wish that you grow stronger to face life’s challenges, and continue to grow personally and professionally. And may you never lose your authenticity! #EricaFernandes".

One fan expressed their love for the actress on the occasion of her birthday and wrote that the actress was the better half of their lives. The fan said that they just can't imagine the past 7 years of their lives without Erica. They also said that they never believed in love at first sight before seeing her.

Another fan wished the actress and called her the purest soul in the industry and hoped that she would shine more than ever this year. They wrote that Erica was a blessing to them.

Take a look at some more wishes by fans.

A quick look at Erica Fernandes' career

Erica Fernandes rose to fame for her role in the popular TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. In the show, the actress played the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose. The show also featured actor Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role opposite Erica. The duo's on-screen chemistry was loved by the viewers of the show. She was next seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which was a reboot of Kapoor's 2001 popular soap opera with the same name. Erica played the title role of Prerna Sharma opposite Parth Samthaan. The show also featured actors like Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel in recurring roles.

IMAGE: ERICA FERNANDES' INSTAGRAM

