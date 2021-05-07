Fans Extend Wishes For Erica Fernandes On Her Bday, Call Her "purest Soul In The Industry"

Television actress Erica Fernandes celebrated her 28th birthday on 7th May 2021. The actress is best known for her role in the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. On the occasion of Erica Fernandes' birthday, her fans took to the microblogging site Twitter to wish the actress and shower her with blessings and wishes.

Netizens wish Erica Fernandes on her birthday

On the occasion of Erica Fernandes' birthday, her fans supported 1000 underprivileged people and fed them food. The actress acknowledged the good deeds of her fans and tweeted that she was extremely proud of her fans and that they made her day.

You’ll always make me feel so proud of the things you’ll do celebrate my birthday. 🙏🏻 you’ll definitely made my day ! #ejfians https://t.co/2Ljlmds60F — Erica J Fernandes (@IamEJF) May 7, 2021

Woah wow! Unplanned Trend on the Birthday Morning 🤩 What a start of the day! #EricaFernandes https://t.co/K6dedXP4An — 𝟧 𝒴𝑒𝒶𝓇𝓈 𝒪𝒻 𝐸𝒥𝐹 𝒪𝓃 𝐼𝒯𝒱 (@ZarazSheikh) May 7, 2021

As per fans on Twitter, #EricaFernandes was trending on Twitter on the occasion of her birthday. A fan shared the screenshot of the trending page and wrote that it was a treat and totally unplanned to have #EricaFernandes trend on Twitter. Another fan tweeted and wrote "Happy Birthday Erica.!! wishing you lots of health, happiness and success. Wish that you grow stronger to face life’s challenges, and continue to grow personally and professionally. And may you never lose your authenticity! #EricaFernandes".

Happy Birthday Erica.!! wishing you lots of health, happiness and success. Wish that you grow stronger to face life’s challenges, and continue to grow personally and professionally. And may you never lose your authenticity! #EricaFernandes — Mini (@mini_surya) May 6, 2021

One fan expressed their love for the actress on the occasion of her birthday and wrote that the actress was the better half of their lives. The fan said that they just can't imagine the past 7 years of their lives without Erica. They also said that they never believed in love at first sight before seeing her.

Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman in this world • Happy Birthday dear Erica. You are my better half in my life. I just can't imagine my past 7 years of life with you. Before seeing I will never believe in a line 'Love at first sight'. @IamEJF #ericafernandes pic.twitter.com/OHRqNE4n0b — Ejfian (@ejfxworld) May 7, 2021

Another fan wished the actress and called her the purest soul in the industry and hoped that she would shine more than ever this year. They wrote that Erica was a blessing to them.

Happy Birthday to my fav girl @IamEJF ❤️ you're the purest soul in this industry, hope you shine more than ever this year and the years to come! You're a blessing and keep being you 🥰#HappyBirthdayEJF #EricaFernandes — N I S H T H A💫 (@DilShorPaye) May 6, 2021

Take a look at some more wishes by fans.

Wishing u all the happiness, love and success❤

U r amazing and words fall short to tell how much I adore you my Queen💞 @IamEJF #EricaFernandes #HappyBirthdayEricaFernandes pic.twitter.com/rUHdUmoLSt — Barbie ❤ (@Barbie_0092) May 7, 2021

May this special day and the year bring you endless joy and tons of precious memories😍 @IamEJF #EricaFernandes #HappyBirthdayEricaFernandes pic.twitter.com/kAVY6bvdrX — Barbie ❤ (@Barbie_0092) May 7, 2021

Much more active and learned to value small things in life and respect every person doesn't matter who or how they are and understood they also have a story that is untold, you're way of finding yourself in different dimensions make us feel free #EricaFernandes pic.twitter.com/dJnUlh0hOz — EjfAddiction (@EjfAddiction) May 7, 2021

A quick look at Erica Fernandes' career

Erica Fernandes rose to fame for her role in the popular TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. In the show, the actress played the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose. The show also featured actor Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role opposite Erica. The duo's on-screen chemistry was loved by the viewers of the show. She was next seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which was a reboot of Kapoor's 2001 popular soap opera with the same name. Erica played the title role of Prerna Sharma opposite Parth Samthaan. The show also featured actors like Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel in recurring roles.

IMAGE: ERICA FERNANDES' INSTAGRAM

