'Fargo' Trailer For Season 4, Starring Chris Rock Is Out; Read Details

Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley described season four of his FX series to reporters on the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association on Thursday, where he was there to support his drama alongside stars Rock, Jason Schwartzman and Ben Whishaw. He got into the details of the show's plot and themes. Read on to know what he said.

Fargo: First Trailer for Chris Rock--Led Season 4 Debuts

Noah Hawley said: ''The history of America is the history of the entrepreneur. It’s the person that starts with nothing and gets to some place and then fights to hold on to it. I don’t know the world of stand-up comedy, [but] it felt to me like Chris Rock embodied that spirit. Plus, he’s funny.''

''We're looking at the roots of American capital crime this year, which is leveraging cheap labor," Noah Hawley further explained about the upcoming season. He continued by saying, ''working people have taken a long time to break into what we consider to be mainstream America. The story of any family is an American story. History is a living creature. The way we keep it alive is to tell stories about it and keep it fresh''.

Season four trailer, that dropped on Thursday, tells a story about immigration and assimilation, and the things people do for money. Set in 1950, Fargo's season four sees Rock's Loy Cannon and Schwartzman's family fighting Josto Fadda and his Italian crime family (with Irish and Jewish roots) for dominance of Kansas City. The show stars Jessie Buckley and E'myri Crutchfield, and it will premiere at 10 p.m. on April 19, on FX and on Hulu the next day.

It’s dog eat dog. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #FargoFX installment 4, premiering April 19 on FX & #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/BLEgm0xtzg — Fargo (@FargoFX) January 10, 2020

welcome to kansas city. @fargofx installment 4 premieres april 19 on FX & #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/KA2ZOlRYpy — FX on Hulu - Launches March (@FXNetworks) January 9, 2020

Picture credits: Fargo Twitter account

