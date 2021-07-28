Farmer Wants A Wife Reunion Release Date & Time Confirmed; Check Channel OTT Details Here

The Australian dating show Farmer Wants a Wife is finally coming up with a reunion episode, which will spill the beans about the onscreen couples who are still together and who all have split up. The viewers of the final season in 2021 have been anticipating the fate of the five farmers as they reunite in a one-off special episode with the host Natalie Gruzlewski who will check-up with the bachelors to see what happened after they went off cameras.

In most of the reality shows, the reunion has immediately followed up the finale episode, but in this one, each farmer makes the ultimate 'decision' about committing to a relationship off-screen or going home alone.

When will the Farmer Wants a Wife reunion premiere?

Seven has confirmed that the unmissable reunion will premiere on August 11 at 7.30 p.m. GMT. Along with the announcement of the air date, Seven has dropped the first look at what the episode will hold without giving much away from the very-anticipated episode. The show airs from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday on Channel 7 and 7 HD.

In the trailer that has been released, the host Natalie Gruzlewski asks one of the farmers, “I’m dying to find out is she here tonight?” right before expressing her shock at the arrival of an unidentified woman walking down the stairs. In the teaser, the farmer Matt can also be heard saying, “definitely picked the right girl” while farmer Will says he hopes there will be “wedding bells."

Farmer Matt also shared a preview of the reunion to his Instagram, saying 'the countdown is on'.

Farmer Wants a Wife cast

Farmer Andrew - A sheep farmer who enjoys a good time and plenty of laughs, puts his heart on his sleeve but struggles to express his emotions.

Farmer Will- Being a sheep and cattle farmer, he has reams of raising a family there one day. Having grown up on a frame, the down-to-earth farmer enjoys being in the company of animals and loves cooking.

Farmer Matt - Matt is a cattle and fodder farmer who grew up on the family farm. He belongs to a rural background and is honest, loyal, industrious, and courteous. He is in search of a woman who is family-oriented, enjoys laughing, and is eager to help out on the farm.

Farmer Sam- A sheep and crop farmer, Matt gladly took over the family company after being reared on the farm. He is looking for a fun and honest woman that shares his love of farming and adventure.

Farmer Rob- He is again a sheep and a cattle farmer apart from being a father of two. He says he's ready for love and is looking for someone who is confident, upbeat, and loving.

(IMAGE- FARMER AUSTRALIA/INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.