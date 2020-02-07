Fashion Movies To Watch On OTT Platforms To Up Your Style Game

OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar have made life easier for those who want to access entertainment on the go. There is a wide variety of options to choose from the list of movies and TV shows as well as originals. For all the fashion lovers, these platforms have plenty to offer. Here are some fashion movies to watch on OTT platforms.

Also Read | 'Pete The Cat' Release Time On The OTT Platform Amazon Prime Revealed

Devil Wears Prada

The American drama-comedy released in 2006. It was directed by David Frenkel and produced by Wendy Finerman. The movie was based on 2003 novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger. The movie features a powerful star cast of Meryl Streep who played a powerful fashion magazine editor, Anne Hathaway as Andrea, a college graduate who lands a job as Meryl Streep’s co-assistant. Devil Wears Prada featured some of the most expensively costumed films in industry. The movie is available on Hotstar.

Also Read | Best Horror Shows Of The Last Decade From Netflix And Other OTT Platforms

Fashion

Fashion, the Indian Bollywood drama directed by Madhur Bhandarkar released in 2008. The film featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, and Arbaaz Khan in supporting roles. The film essayed the story of aspiring models and fashion industry as a whole. Fashion received many awards and nominations across India on many award shows. The movie is available on Netflix.

Also Read | 3 Best Romantic Dramas Released In 2019 On OTT Platforms You Must Watch

Confessions of a shopaholic

Confessions of a Shopaholic is a comedy-drama that is directed by P.J. Hogan. The film is based on the first two entries in the Shopaholic series of novels by Sophie Kinsella. The film stars Isla Fisher and Hugh Dancy in pivotal roles. It is a fun and light film about a girl Rebecca Bloomwood, a journalist with an uncontrollable urge to shop expensive fashion items. The movie is about how she nurtures her shopping addiction and falls for a wealthy entrepreneur. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

Also Read | ALT Balaji: Brilliant Shows On Ekta Kapoor's OTT Platform That Will Blow Your Mind

Zoolander

Zoolander is an American action comedy film that is directed by Ben Stiller and starring himself in the lead role. The movie also features Owen Wilson and Will Ferrell in pivotal roles. The movie follows the story of a clueless fashion model who is brainwashed to kill the Prime Minister of Malaysia. The movie was a satire on the fashion industry and was a box office success. Zoolander is also available to stream on Netflix.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.