Father's Day 2021: From Gauahar Khan To Mouni Roy, TV Stars Who Shared Lovely Wishes

Father's Day 2021 was celebrated recently by everyone including numerous TV artists, who dropped in their cherishing memories on their respective social media handles. They even wrote heartwarming Father’s Day notes for their fathers to express their love. Some of the TV artists who shared Father's Day 2021 wishes online include Ekta Kapoor, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rashami Desai and many more.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her Instagram handle and posted this vibrant photo of herself with her father. In the caption, she stated that she knew he loved her more than anyone on the planet Earth and she was proud to be his shadow. She also shared that she was lucky that she got him as her father and his traits to follow. In the end, she thanked her father for making her what she is today.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram handle and added a photo of her and her father from her wedding. She stated in the caption that she missed him and she knew that he was still with him. She further referred to him as the ‘coolest, most loving, most gentle father’. Many other celebrities dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comments to depict how much they loved her post.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle and added this funny video of herself with her father where they were seen prepping for their Father’s Day dinner. She wished a happy Father’s Day to her father through this post and added that he had been on a cleaning spree and had been putting her to work. She even referred to her father as her ‘daddy cool’.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai wished her mother a happy Father’s Day and even extended wishes for all the single mothers who had to fill the roles of both the parents. She then added photos of some of their cherishing memories together and even referred to her as her guardian angel. The actor received tons of heart symbols in the comment section as all her fans and friends loved her Father's Day 2021 post.

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor added this cherishing piece of memory through a video clip that depicted her father, Jeetendra and brother, Tusshar Kapoor fulfilling their father duties. She also stated that this video was of the two dads she loved and mentioned that it was for her dad and Tusshar. She also hailed the two boys, ‘Laqu and Ravioli’ who were lucky to have them.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani wished her husband Rohit Reddy a happy Father’s Day as they recently became parents to a baby boy. She added this video clip in which her husband was seen spending some quality time with their baby. Her post was loved by her fans and received tons of hearts and lovely praises in the comments section.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy posted an unseen photo of herself with her parents and wished her father a happy Father’s Day. In the first one, she added a childhood photo of herself where she can be seen standing with her parents while wearing a white floral dress. In the next one, she added a photo of herself hugging her father.

