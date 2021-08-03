'Fboy Island': Know All About The Release Date, Shooting Location & Streaming Platform

A new dating reality show, Fboy Island, is in town that promises to be just as steamy and controversial as Bachelor Nation or Love Island . There have been a plethora of dating shows in the audience's laps, each one with a new gimmick but the premise of Fboy Island appears to be totally original. Set in the lap of the Cayman Islands, the show will be a dreamy getaway for three gorgeous women who will have twenty-four dreamy guys to choose from. Out of the 24, 12 men are with them for the right reason with the intention of love whereas the other 12 want to win money.

When is Fboy Island coming out ?

The series, which is being hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser came out for the audience to stream on HBO Max as of July 29. The first three episodes have been released and new episodes will continue to premiere every week on Thursday till August 12. This means three new episodes on July 29, August 5, and August 12 will be available at midnight. Although the show is available in the US, there is no UK broadcaster streaming it as yet.

Only known to feature highbrow dramas, HBO has now expanded into sketch comedy and more recently dived deep into more reality dating shows. The audience can stream it on HBO for a monthly subscription of $14.99 (Rs 1,113) or $9.99 (Rs 742) a month with advertisements.

Where was FBoy Island Filmed?

The show was filmed in the exotic Cayman Islands earlier this year. Consisting of three separate islands, the Caymans are within the Caribbean Sea and are also considered a British Overseas Territory. All 27 cast members will be staying on Grand Cayman. The show takes place at an isolated beach area on the islands with the three ladies, CJ, Nakia, and Sarah staying in a huge villa, whereas the guys' beautiful cottages will surely give you the resort fantasy.

More about the dating reality show

For the unversed, the show will be centred around three women who have come in the quest for true love and will further be joined by 24 men, but there's a catch. Of the 24 men, 12 are there to genuinely form serious ties with the girls, while the other 12 are self-proclaimed Fboys with an intent to win the show's money prize.

The girls are now expected to decipher what each of the guys came for to separate the 'fboys' from the 'nice guys' while also juggling to spark chemistry with the guys, who with their perfect beach bodies on a tropical island will leave no chance to woo the women. Check out more updates of the show, which is streaming live on HBO Max.

(IMAGE- @ITSLEENMUSIC/INSTA)

