Final Farewell To Tunisha Sharma: Accused Sheezan Khan's Mother, Sister Attend Last Rites

The last rites of actor Tunisha Sharma, who was found dead on the sets of her TV show 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul' on December 24, is being carried out by her family at the crematorium ground in Mumbai's Mira Road area. Several TV stars, some of who were Tunisha's former co-stars and other members of the industry were seen arriving to pay their last respects at the crematorium ground. Tunisha's close friends Kanwar Dhillon, Vishal Jethwa, and Shivin Narang were seen by the bereaved mother's side, who broke down as her daughter's last rites were being performed.

Meanwhile, accused Sheezan Khan's sister and mother too arrived at the crematorium ground to offer their condolences and attend Tunisha's last rites.

#WATCH | TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Sister and mother of accused Sheezan Khan also arrived at the crematorium ground in Mira Road area for her last rites. pic.twitter.com/HA0voEOwQr — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Tunisha's mortal remains were brought to a government hospital in Bhayandar after the autopsy proceeding at the JJ hospital.

Tunisha, who was part of several popular TV shows and a few Bollywood films, essayed the role of Shehzaadi Mariam on the fantasy adventure series.

All we know about Tunisha's death

Sharma, who was shooting for "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" on Saturday, had gone to the washroom on the show's set. When she did not return for a long time, the door was broken down and she was found hanging inside, an official said.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Valiv police in Mumbai registered a case against Khan on the charge of abetting her suicide and arrested him.

In her complaint, her mother claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, the police said.

No suicide note was found at the spot.

Tunisha Sharma's mother on Monday alleged that Sheezan Khan had cheated and used her daughter. "Khan was in a relationship with Tunisha and had promised to marry her. He was also in a relationship with another woman even while he was dating Tunisha. He used her for three to four months," she alleged.

"Sheezan should be punished. He should not be spared. I have lost my child," the distraught mother said.

(With inputs from PTI)