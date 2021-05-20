FIR Against Munmun Dutta In Indore For Using Casteist Slur, Booked For Hurting Sentiments

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actress Munmun Dutta who recently used a casteist slur in one of her makeup tutorial videos on social media has landed in another legal trouble. Police have registered a case against the actress in Indore for allegedly using an objectionable word against a Scheduled Caste community. In the short clip on Instagram, Munmun said that she wanted to look good and referred to a particular Scheduled Caste (Bhangi) to say that she did not want to look like them. Soon the video sparked debates and the actress received criticism from her fans on social media.

FIR against Munmun Dutta in Indore

This is the second FIR to be filed against the actor after the video. An FIR has been registered against the actress after a complaint was lodged by Akhil Bharatiya Balai Mahasangh president Manoj Parmar. The officials told PTI, that she has been booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. In his complaint, Parmar claimed that Munmun has hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community, especially the Valmiki community by using the ‘racist’ word.

Previously, an FIR was registered against the actress after Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan had filed a complaint against Munmun Dutta at Hansi Police Station in Hissar, Haryana. Munmun who essays the role of Babita in the show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma was booked under Section 3(1) (u) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The case was registered on May 13 and the matter was under investigation.

After Munmun Dutta made the casteist slur in the video, netizens started trending "Arrest Munmun Dutta'' on Twitter. Following the strong criticism on social media, the actress had issued an apology and claimed that she used the word due to a "language barrier." Making her stand clear on the same, she wrote, “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings." She further explained, "Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed, or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation.”



