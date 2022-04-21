FIR Filed Against Rakhi Sawant For Mocking Tribal Community With Her Viral 'adivasi' Video

Reality TV star and actor Rakhi Sawant has once again stirred controversy. In a recent video shared by the Bigg Boss fame on her Instagram handle, Rakhi donned a tribal outfit which, according to many, was considered a mockery of the tribal community, because of the way she was speaking about it.

Now, a delegation of Kendriya Sarna Samiti headed by Ajay Tirkey, on Wednesday, lodged an FIR against Sawant for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the tribal community.

Rakhi Sawant lands in a legal soup for allegedly hurting sentiments of the tribal community

The FIR has been lodged against Rakhi Sawant at SC/ST police station in Ranchi for allegedly uploading a 'vulgar' video on social media on April 14. As per the complaint, Sawant allegedly made fun of the tribal community in her Instagram video. The President of the Tribal Committee, Ajay Tirkey, stated, "In a viral video on social media, Rakhi Sawant has taken the name of tribals in insulting way by wearing a belly dance dress on which the tribal society of Jharkhand is angry and has reached the ST-SC police station against Rakhi Sawant."

If Rakhi comes to Ranchi, there will be a sit-in demonstration against her: Ajay Tirkey

In the complaint, Ajay Tirkey has mentioned, "The committee has said that by wearing the dress of tribals, Rakhi Sawant has crossed the limits of obscenity. By doing this, Sawant has insulted the tribals of the world. If she does not apologise, the tribal society will protest against her by mobilizing. Apart from this, if she comes to Ranchi, then there will be a sit-in demonstration against her." The President of the Tribal Committee further asked for an apology from Rakhi Sawant and even said that they won't hesitate to launch a violent protest against her.

In the now deleted video, Rakhi could be seen saying, "Hey guys aap mera yeh look dekh rahe hai aaj...poora tribal looks...poora adivasi jisko hum kehte hain (Hey Guys you are seeing this look of mine today…complete tribal looks…the whole tribal is what we call it)."

Image: Instagram/@rakhisawant2511