FIR Filed Against Shweta Tiwari After Actor's Controversial Statement On 'God' Sparks Row

A First Information Report has been lodged against Shweta Tiwari over her controversial remarks at a press conference in Bhopal. The actor, at the event, had mentioned 'God' while talking about her innerwear, which has landed her in trouble.

As per report, the case was lodged by the police at the Shyamla Hills police station in Bhopal. The case has been registered under section Section 295 A of the Indian Penal Code for hurting religious sentiments. The action came a day after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed the Bhopal Police Commissioner to probe the statements made by the TV actor.

Shweta Tiwari lands in trouble over controversial remark mentioning 'God'

Shweta Tiwari has come under lens and criticism after a video of her comments at a press conference for the series Show Stopper went viral. The series also stars Sourabh Raaj Jain, Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Kanwaljit Singh in the lead roles. The team was attending a press conference on Wednesday for the series where Shweta was asked about Sourabh Raaj Jain's role as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat serial and how he was playing a 'bra fitter' in the new series.

She jokingly replied, "Mere bra ka size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is taking measurements of my bra)" and then laughed out.

Madhra Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra orders probe on Shweta Tiwari ​

MP Minister Narottam Mishra was not pleased iwth the comments. When asked about it by reporters, he shared that he condemned the statement and had ordered a probe from the Police Commissioner, seeking a report within 24 hours.

He posted the video on Koo and said, " एक्ट्रेस #ShwetaTiwari का भोपाल में दिया गया बयान निंदनीय है। भोपाल पुलिस कमिश्नर मकरंद देउस्कर को 24 घंटे में तथ्यों और संदर्भ की जांचकर रिपोर्ट देने का निर्देश दिया है, जिसके आधार पर निर्णय लिया जाएगा। (The comments made by Shweta Tiwari in Bhopal are condemnable. Bhopal Police Commissioner Makarand Deoskar has been asked to probe and submit the report within 24 hours. A decision on the course of action will be taken on the basis of that.")

Shweta is yet to issue a statement on the controversy.