Food Shows To Watch If You Are A Hardcore Foodie; See Full List

Bingeing on food and content is a major part of what everyone is doing while they are locked-down at home since the COVID-19 pandemic. As it gets difficult to decide what to watch next and you end up scrolling through OTT platforms, here is a list to help you decide what show you cane binge on next while having some delicious food. Here are some of the best food shows to watch:

Food Shows to watch on Netflix

Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan

An EPIC channel original, Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaaniyaan is exactly about what it is named after. The show gives a look into the history of cuisines across India. It is the showcase of various cultures and how they influenced the food. The show, through historians, local food vendors and experts shows how the cuisines of India have evolved over the years.

Highway On My Plate

The show was hosted by Rocky Singh and Mayur Sharma, as they went around India. The duo travelled across the country via roadways and stopped at roadside restaurants which were famous enroute. Rocky was a non-vegetarian whereas Mayur wasn’t. The two ate at the restaurants, rate the bestsellers and then shared their ratings. The show was basically a glance of the best food Indian dhabas have to offer.

Salt Fat Acid Heat

The show covers the travels of Samir Nosrat as she goes around the world in search of the four main additions that complete a dish and make it perfect, and the absence of any of them can change the dish for the worse completely. It is an adaptation of the host’s book of the same name. The first season has Nosrat travelling to Japan, Italy, Mexico and California. The show was a hit amongst audiences on its release in 2018.

Ugly Delicious

In this series, David Chang goes around the world to understand the importance of cultural food in every region. Chang also sees how a dish is differently adapted in various parts of the world. The second season has some glimpses of India and its food as well and discovers the authenticity of Indian food,

The Chef Show

Literally and extension of Jon Favreau’s movie Chef, it sees Favreau as the host alongside his movie co-star Roy Choi. In the two seasons, it has had so far, various celebrities have made guest appearances to enjoy the dishes that are made on screen. The first season sees Jon and Roy make the dishes that they made in the movie, and the second seasons has more additions to the list of dishes the two cook together.

Promo Image Courtesy: rockyandmayur, greenwayfarmsofgeorgia, chefroychoi, & foodnflavors's Instagram.

