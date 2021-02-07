Foodie Hina Khan Reveals Her Favorite International Cuisine: Find Out Here

Hina Khan is one of the most popular television actors. She is best known for her role as 'Akshara' in one of the longest-running Indian soap operas Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In recent years she has gained fame for her lifestyle, fashion statements and often shares her travel stories in interviews and social media. In one of her previous interviews, she revealed the last cuisine she tried and absolutely loved.

Hina Khan's love for food

In an interview with entertainment portal PinkVilla, Hina Khan talked about trying different cuisines when she travels and her love for food. When asked which was the last cuisine she tried and absolutely loved she said it was Lebanese food that had won her heart. Hina said she is very particular about her meals and tries new cuisine only after she has had the meal she consumes daily. When asked about her favourite Indian food she revealed she devours any Mughlai food which especially included kheema paratha, butter chicken, biryani, paneer tikka, and her love for fish cuisine. She revealed her favourite restaurant is the Ministry of Crabs and she often pays her visit there.

Hina Khan's videos

Hina Khan's post on Instagram shows that the actor is a fitness freak and follows a healthy lifestyle. She has a highlight on her profile dedicated to her workout stories titled 'Fitness'. A couple of weeks ago she shared an IGTV on Instagram practising pilates. In the caption, she said Pilates is her happy hour adding 'Inhale deeply and Exhale fully' as a gesture for Monday Motivation. In this two and a half minute video she is seen practising various forms of exercise. The followers were amazed by her physique and workout with several commenting fire, applauding, and red hearts emoticons to illustrate their admiration for her fitness routine. Check out the IGTV and comments on Hina Khan's Instagram:

Hina Khan's Shows and other works

In 2017 Hina Khan participated in reality shows Fear Factor: Khatro Ke Khiladi 8 and emerged as a runner-up in. Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai she is also famous for her role as 'Komolika' in Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zindagi Ki. She was one of the Indian television industry's highest-paid actresses in 2015 and 2016. In 2020 she made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's psycho-thriller film Hacked. She starred in the lead roles along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar.

(Image Source: Image source: Hina Khan Instagram (@realhinakhan))

