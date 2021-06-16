Former 'Lil Champ' & Now Judge Mugdha Vaishampayan Opens On New Generation Of Musicians

Singer Mugdha Vaishampayan of SaReGaMaPa L'il Champs fame recently opened up on the current generation of artists and how they have an advantage in some cases. In an interaction with TV 9 Marathi, the popular artist mentioned that the artists today are techno-savvy and they are well-aware of the importance of presenting themselves well. She also shed some light on how she was introduced to the art form and how she managed to develop her skills with time.

Mugdha Vaishampayan speaks about the new singers

Mugdha Vaishampayan, the winner of SaReGaMaPa L'il Champs, is all set to be seen on the judging panel of a popular music reality show. In a recent interaction with a regional news channel, the artist opened up on the current generation of singers and how they are different from the artists that arrived before them. She stated that they were not much into technology and hence, she did not have a clear idea about how to present herself to the audience. She believes the current generation of artists is quite techno-savvy which works in their favour.

Mugdha Vaishampayan believes that artists today know how to put themselves out there and promote themselves to gain an audience. In the new show, the focus of the judges would be to make sure that the artists do not lose their focus while stressing on presentation. They aim at grooming them well and Mugdha Vaishampayan believes in explaining how a balance can be attained. She said that they wish to become their ‘tai-dada’ and judge them from that perspective.

Mugdha Vaishampayan also shed some light on how she recognized her love for music and singing. She spoke about her father’s love for music and how he had a Guruji to teach him specific instruments like harmonium and tabla. Mugdha Vaishampayan stated that she discovered her love for singing at this stage and was also well-encouraged by her family.

IMAGE: MUGDHA VAISHAMPAYAN INSTAGRAM

