Former TMKOC Director Malav Rajda Calls Most Actors From The Show 'chameleons'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently celebrated 15 years of its release. In the past few years, the show has taken a few hits including the exit of some of the core members of the cast and crew. One of the people who left is the former director of the series Malav Rajda. He recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on his social media and referred to the cast of TMKOC as chameleons.

2 things you need to know

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah premiered in 2008.

Since then, the popular show has released more than 3000 episodes.

Malav Rajda slams the cast of TMKOC

Malav hosted an AMA session on his Instagram handle on Friday and encouraged his followers to ask questions. Among several other queries, one asked about his bonding with TMKOC’s cast members. The director mentioned the names of Palak Sindhwani, Kush Shah, Azhar Shaikh, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Amit Bhatt, and Ambika Rajankar and shared he still shares a good relationship with all of them. For others, Malav went on to state that most of the other actors are 'Chameleons'.

(Screengrab of Malav Rajda's Instagram story)

During the AMA, Malav also replied to several other questions in quirky and hilarious ways. He responded to a user who asked him whether he would return to the show with the song Ho Nahi Sakta from Diljale and added that it was impossible. He dedicated the song Badi Mushkil from Lajja when another user questioned him about if the old characters would ever return to the program.

Malav Rajda takes a dig at TMKOC makers

He dedicated the song Izzat Se Jeena Izzat Se Marna to the question of why actors like Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, and himself left the show. He also responded to another question about the same subject by singing the song Brashtachaar ke khilaaf jung humari, Atyachaar Ke Khilaaf Jung Humari. He continued, nonetheless, by describing his time spent working with Dilip Joshi as "absolutely brilliant."

Among the people who left the show, the majority of them cited problems with producer Asit Modi, which were initially made public by Jennifer Mistry. Recently, Priya Rajda also disclosed how the show's creators and producers mistreated her and her husband Malav.