FRIENDS Cast Celebrates For Their Reunion Episode Scoring Four Emmy 2021 Nominations

The cast of the iconic sitcom FRIENDS is on cloud nine as their reunion episode won four nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards. The Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. FRIENDS Reunion episode, which premiered in May 2021, won four nominations under different categories, including Outstanding Pre Recorded Variety Special. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Courteney Cox was also given special recognition in the nomination for being the executive producer of the reunion episode. Cox was the only member of the FRIENDS cast who did not win an Emmy nomination during its 10-year run.

FRIENDS cast celebrates their four nominations

Courteney Cox, who played the role of Monica Geller in the sitcom FRIENDS, recently took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the news of four nominations. The actor posted a group photo of FRIENDS cast with the director of the reunion episode Ben Winston. In the caption, Courteney wrote, "The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement.".

Jeniffer Aniston and David Schwimmer reshared Cox's post on their Instagram stories. Aniston, who played the role of Rachel Green, wrote, "Congrats to my @friends family on FOUR EMMY nominations. This was such a special reunion for us and we couldn't be happier to share it all with you.". She further thanked Ben Winston and wrote, "AND extra extra special thanks and shout out to @mrbenwinston who made it all happen. You're brilliant and WE LOVE YOU!".

David Schwimmer mentioned the four nominations that FRIENDS Reunion won. In the story, he wrote, "4 Emmy noms -variety special -directing -production design -lighting". He then tagged all of his five friends and added some red heart emoticons in the story.

Matt LeBlanc also shared the same post as Courteney Cox. His caption read, "Thank you Academy and congratulations to @mrbenwinston We’re all very grateful. It was so much fun. #friendsreunion". Courteney Cox reacted to the post with some heart emojis.

Lisa Kudrow, who entertained the audience with her quirky role as Phoebe, also took to her Instagram handle to share a post. Her captain read, "Congrats to @mrbenwinston and #friendsreunion for 4 Emmy nominations! Thank you academy!!". Matthew Perry was also a part of FRIENDS. He played the role of Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom.

