'FRIENDS' Fans Can Now Stay At Monica And Rachel's Apartment In NYC, Check Details

Famous 90’s sitcom FRIENDS fans are being given a chance to crash for a night at Monica and Rachel's apartment. A two-story, immersive celebration of the show launched in New York in March, has teamed up with travel company Booking.com to provide an “Ultimate Sleepover" to the frenzy fans of the show. The interactive 18-room exhibit is full of props from the apartment and recreates classic scenes from the hit sitcom. While the décor of the house was filmed in an LA studio, the exterior of the building is a real-life New York location and now it will entertain people who wish to relive the ‘FRIENDS experience.’

Booking.com offers a special attraction for FRIENDS fans

The official Twitter handle of Booking.com shared a video while giving a peek into the house and wrote, “Could we BE anymore excited? Tag your best travel buddy with who you’d like to spend an overnight at @FriendsTheExp in NYC! You’ll get a chance to book the accommodation starting at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, May 21, 2021.” The website issued a statement on the same and said, “With re-creations of the beloved television series' set -- guests will relive Ross' infamously doomed sofa pivot, peek through Rachel and Monica's purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey's recliners after playing some foosball, explore newly added original props and costumes from the show and much more.”

Could we BE anymore excited? Tag your best travel buddy who you’d like to spend an overnight at @FriendsTheExp in NYC with!

According to the ad by the website, giving a complete nostalgia feeling, the guests will be treated to a special tour as well as dinner and drinks during their stay. They can also channel Monica's competitive spirit in a late-night game of Phoebe's Cab Escape Room and a "Friends"-themed scavenger hunt. The booking for the apartment will be open for reservations on May 21 at 10 a.m. ET and the apartment are available for just two nights, May 23 and May 24.

Meanwhile, makers of the much-awaited show FRIENDS: The Reunion starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, have finally released the teaser. Giving a sneak-peek into an acoustic version of the theme tune and the cast walking into the distance, the short clip reveals the release date of the Friends reunion special titled FRIENDS: The Reunion. The show is set to premiere on May 27.

