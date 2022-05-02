'Friends' Makers Had Originally Planned To Pair Monica With Joey? Here's All About It

Over the years the sitcom Friends has become a cult classic and has earned a lease free space in the hearts of millions of fans. The show aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004, lasting ten seasons. Friends include an ensemble cast consisting of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. It emerged as one of the most loved television shows of all time and still, continues to attract audiences from every generation.

The show chronicles the journey of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. Its characters Monica Geller, Rachel Green, Joey Tribbiani, and Chandler Bing became very popular during the show. Reportedly, originally Monica Gellar played by Courteney Cox, who was the soul of the show was initially paired with Joey Tribbiani instead of Chandler Bing.

Monica Geller was paired with Joey Tribbiani in Friends

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's characters -Rachel Green and Monica Geller became quiet famous during the show and fans loved the friendship between the two. The two characters spend several years living together as roommates until Monica begins a romantic relationship with Chandler Bing. Later on, she ties the knot with Chandler Bing.

Surprisingly makers have initially planned to pair Monica with Joey. Uber facts, which is one of the most followed handles on Twitter has recently shared a clip about some 'fascinating facts' about one of the most popular TV shows that youngsters still binge-watch.

In the clip, it was mentioned that the makers of the show had planned Monica Geller's marriage to Joey Tribbiani instead of Chandler Bing. Morever, the Uber Fact-checker also claimed that the cast was 'slightly defensive' to know that Rachel, later in the show, was supposed to marry Joey instead of Ross. But later on, the makers dropped both ideas.

Here take a look at the video-

More about Friends

The iconic show Friends has millions of fans around the globe. It follows the story of six adults living in Manhattan as they indulge in adventures unfortunately making their life happening yet problematic. Directed by David Crane, the series has been produced by Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions, in association with Warner Bros. In 2021, the show's cast members returned for a reunion special aired on HBO Max on May 27.

Image: Instagram/@friends