Friends Reunion: Kishwer Merchant And Suyyash Rai Enjoy Special Episode Together; Watch

The announcement of the arrival of the Friends Reunion special had created a lot of hype among fans all over the world. The special episode was recently given an OTT release which saw the group getting back together to reminisce about their old memories from the show. Among the many who tuned in to this episode was actor Kishwer Merchantt and her husband Suyyash Rai. Kishwer has shared a short video on Instagram which shows the couple preparing in excitement to watch the reunion special together, along with a short note in the caption.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai share a peek into their ‘Friends Reunion’

Known for being among the active film celebrities on social media, Kishwer Merchant made sure to share a glimpse of her getting set to watch the episode alongside Suyyash. With the famous Friends theme song I’ll Be There For You playing in the background, the couple was seen using their various accessories with the show’s theme to watch the episode together. These included Friends’ t-shirts, pillow covers and even slip-ons to set the mood for the episode. The couple even imitated the famous moment when Joey and Chandler relax on their couches.

Kishwer wrote in her caption, “That's how F.R.I.E.N.D.S T.H.E R.E.U.N.I.O.N went down at our home”. Her fans took no time in sending all kinds of excited reactions in the comments, calling them “couple goals”. A few netizens even made puns using some of the trademark dialogues of the show. The Friends Reunion cast brought back all the actors who have played the main characters in the show. The special episode also witnessed quite a few cameos from the actors who had played some of the recurring characters throughout its seasons.

IMAGE: KISHWER MERCHANTT'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

The reunion episode was released on May 27 on various OTT platforms across the world, including HBO Max in the US and Zee 5 in India. All the Friends main cast members – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer also recreated some of the famous moments on the show. Friends showrunners David Crane, Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright also briefly appeared on the episode and shared some of the unknown details about its creation.

IMAGE: KISHWER MERCHANTT & 'FRIENDS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.