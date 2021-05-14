'FRIENDS' Reunion Teaser: Berserk Fans Express Excitement, Say 'can't Get Enough Of It'

The makers of the much-awaited show FRIENDS: The Reunion starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, have finally released the teaser. Giving a sneak-peek into an acoustic version of the theme tune and the cast walking into the distance, the short clip reveals the release date of the Friends reunion special titled Friends: The Reunion. The show is set to premiere on May 27. Soon after the release of the teaser on YouTube, scores of the fans could not control their happiness and commented on their desires to watch the show.

Fans react on FRIENDS Reunion teaser

Fans took to the comment section of HBO Max's YouTube handle, where the video was shared, expressing their happiness, while others were just amazed to see the entire star cast together in a single frame after a long gap. One of the users while sharing his excitement wrote, “Wow, it's finally happening! I'll be there when it happens.” Another user shared his happiness of watching his favourite character and wrote, “Ross is the only one who doesn't seem to age that much, good for him.” A third user chimed in and recalled old memories of the show. “I don't care what people say, but I'm crying. I have so many memories grew up with this show.” A fourth user commented, “Am I the only one who watches this again and again? I can't get enough of it.”

Titled as The One Where They Get Back Together, the FRIENDS Reunion teaser sees the original FRIENDS cast walk together arm-in-arm. As a sombre instrumental version of The Rembrandts’ tune plays out, the 6 friends appear to be strolling down the now-iconic Stage 24 at Warner Bros Studio. Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc’s familiar outlines silhouette against the greying path before the 40-sec teaser fades to black.

The unscripted FRIENDS Reunion special also revealed the stars who would be joining the 6 friends. The guest list includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. The key FRIENDS cast along with their guests will go down memory lane, remembering favourite scenes and iconic moments from the 27-year-old sitcom.

(Image credit: JENNIFERANNISTON/ Instagram/)

