'FRIENDS: The Reunion' To Premiere On Indian Television On Friendship's Day, Deets Inside

After creating magic on the OTT platform, the hit sitcom of the 90’s FRIENDS: The Reunion will soon premiere on Indian TV. The sitcom is set to premiere on August 1, coinciding with Worldwide Friendship Day. Friends: The Reunion will air across several channels of the Zee network. Viewers can catch the episode on August 1 at 12 pm, 5 pm, and 9 pm on Zee Cafe, and at 1 pm and 9 pm on &flix and &PrivéHD, respectively.

In the special episode, the ensemble star cast including David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow revisit moments from the iconic show FRIENDS. The special episode will also air on other channels of the Zee network, including Zee TV HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Marathi HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Bangla HD, Zee Kannada HD, and Zee Keralam HD. The series was initially premiered on May 27 in India on streaming service ZEE5. The episode, which delivered a massive dose of nostalgia to hardcore fans of Friends, was a big hit. It recently also received four Emmy nominations, including an outstanding variety special nod.

Apart from the star cast, the special episode also featured some of the prominent celebrities from different walks of life as guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai among others.

Meanwhile, the cast of the iconic sitcom who received major appreciation has won four nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards. The Emmy nominations were announced on July 13. FRIENDS Reunion episode, which premiered in May 2021, won four nominations under different categories, including Outstanding Pre Recorded Variety Special. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Courteney Cox was also given special recognition in the nomination for being the executive producer of the reunion episode. Cox was the only member of the FRIENDS cast who did not win an Emmy nomination during its 10-year run.

