Popular stand-up comedian and actor Raju Srivastava breathed his last on Wednesday, September 21, after a month-long battle with illness at AIIMS New Delhi. Srivastava, 58, suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at the gym on August 10 and was put on a ventilator after his condition worsened.

Raju Srivastava is survived by his wife Shikha, whom he married in 1993, and their children Antara and Ayushman.

Let’s take a look into the comedian’s journey from auto driver to the king of comedy.

Years of struggle

Satya Prakash Srivastava, also known as Raju Srivastava was born on December 25, 1973, in a middle-class family in Unnao, Kanpur. Srivastava was fond of comedy since childhood and enjoyed doing mimicry in school. Srivastava would not only mimic his teachers but also former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In the 1980s, he set out to Mumbai, with the dream of becoming a successful stand-up comedian - a profession many did not perceive as real back then. Srivastava's journey was also not a bed of roses. He had to drive an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai to make ends meet, before getting small roles in movies.

In his initial struggling years, the gifted mimic even worked for Rs 50 a day to survive in the city. He then landed cameo roles in films like Tezaab (1988), Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), and Baazigar (1993).

Srivastava got his first break as stand-up comedian in 1994 with Doordarshan’s 'Tea Time Manoranjan' show. He then bagged a role in Shaktimaan – a favourite sci-fi show for kids in the 90s. He performed the role of Dhurandhar Singh in the Mukesh Khanna starrer fiction.

'Gajodhar Bhaiya' shaped Srivastava's career

Srivastava's talents earned him recognition in 2005 due to his remarkable performance in 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. His stage characters Gajodhar bhaiya and Manodhar were loved by the viewers, making him a household name. He used to steal the show with his expressions and comic timing.

One of the most striking episodes which many fans remember is the Diwali special act in which Srivastava appeared as different types of firecrackers.

The character Gajodhar bhaiya became a turning point in Srivastava's career, with clips from his performance going viral on social media. From that point, it was an uphill journey for the talented comedian.

Over the years, Srivastava appeared in many Bollywood films like Bombay to Goa, Baazigar, Maine Pyar Kiya, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, and more.

Raju Srivastava: An SP-turned BJP leader

At the peak of his career, Raju Srivastava decided to venture into politics. In March 2014, the comedian joined the Samajwadi Party and was fielded in the Lok Sabha elections from Kanpur. However, Srivastava returned the SP ticket, saying he was not getting enough support from the local units of the party. He later joined Bharatiya Janata Party the same month.

Prima Minister Narendra Modi made Srivastava a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, for which the comedian shot many commercials.