From Chahat Khanna To Karan Wahi, TV Celebs Extend Wishes On Karan Grover's Birthday

Television actor Karan Grover rang in his 39th birthday on Tuesday, June 22. On his special day, the actor received a plethora of wishes from his family, fans and industry colleagues. Many television celebs took to their Instagram stories to wish him on his birthday, including Chahat Khanna, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani among many others.

TV celebs celebrate Karan Grover's birthday

Qubool Hai actor Chahat Khanna shared a throwback picture from one of their previous Christmas celebrations and wished Karan a very happy birthday.

Karan Wahi also shared a throwback picture of the duo posing with Adah Khan and jokingly wrote that he hopes the birthday boy gains a few KGs on this birthday. Karan Grover responded to the post saying that he does not want to gain weight as he wants to be more like Wahi.

Actor and host Rithvik Dhanjani shared a selfie picture with Karan Grover and revealed that they have not seen each other since the pandemic and he hopes that he gets to meet the birthday boy soon in flesh. Karan replied, "Gotta move and groove soon."

Karan V Grover is thankful for all the birthday wishes

Apart from Chahat Khanna, Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani, the actor also received birthday wishes from other TV industry colleagues like Nia Sharma, Maniesh Paul, Karanveer Mehra, Ritu Phogat, Shama Sikander and many more. The actor shared all the posts on his Instagram stories thanking everyone for their wishes.

He also shared a video of himself in which he is showing off his birthday cake to the camera and wrote, "This is a BIGGG THANK YOU to all of u for showering the love and brightening my day with all ur msgs and posts … I feel blessed". Take a look.

A look at Karan Grover's TV shows

The actor stepped into the world of showbiz as a participant in the Gladrags contest in 2004 in which he reached the top 5. Post that, Karan made his television debut as Arjun Goenka in the show Saarrthi. He has been a part of several television shows including Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Hum Aapke Hain In Laws, Teri Meri Love Stories, Lakhon Mein Ek and Punar Vivah. The actor also tried his hand in Bollywood and made his debut with the movie Wedding Pullav in 2016. The actor was last seen in the television show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in which he played the role of Dr Rohan Sippy from 2019 to 2020 opposite Dipika Kakkar.

IMAGE: CHAHAT KHANNA, KARAN GROVER AND KARAN WAHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.