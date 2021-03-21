From Divya Khosla To Vartika Singh, Shivin Narang Has Romanced These Divas On-screen

Indian television actor Shivin Narang is known for his role of Ranvijay Singh in Star Plus's show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera. The 30-year-old has worked in several shows and music videos with various television stars. The actor has romanced various divas on screen from Divya Khosla to Vartika Singh. Check out full-list below-

Divya Khosla

Shivin Narang co-starred with Divya Khosla in the music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi sung by Neha Kakkar. The music video directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru crossed 381 million views on YouTube. The music video also cast Abhimanyu Tomar in the lead role.

Tejasswi Prakash

Shivin Narang appeared with Indian television actor Tejasswi Prakash in the music video Sunn Zara by JalRaj. The song was composed by Anmol Daniel while Pankaj Dixit gave wrote the lyrics. Tejasswi, who is fighting depression, is an industrialist's daughter who comes to Shivin who played the role of a psychiatrist in the music video directed by Ritika Bajaj. The duo also came together for another music video Fakira by Amit Mishra. The song was originally written as Jaani by B Praak.

Vartika Singh

Actor Shivin Narang and Miss Diva Universe 2019, Vartika Singh came together for the music video Chadeya Fitoor inspired by the legendary tale of Heer and Ranjha June 2021. The song which was sung by Shahid Mallya and Deedar Kaur was penned by Goldie Sohel. The music video crossed four million views on YouTube.

Nia Sharma

Shivin Sharma also featured in a music video by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar with Indian television actor Nia Sharma. The romantic melody Gale Lagana Hai features Nia Sharma who comes to know that her husband who was in the Indian Army had passed away. The song was penned by Tony Kakkar.

Shivin Narang trivia

Shivin Narang made his debut with the TV show Suvreen Guggal: Topper Of The Year. He has worked in several shows since then. Shivin Narang's shows include Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera, Internet Wala Love, Beyhadh 2, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. He also participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

