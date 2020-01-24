From 'Dracula' To 'Penny Dreadful', Here Are 3 Must-watch Vampire Shows

Vampires are widely popular among horror fans. Brimming with blood, violence and lots of drama, Vampire stories grew to prominence after their mention in Bram Stoker’s book Dracula. This classic novel has a fictional vampire as the main character. Dracula has been adapted into series and films innumerable times. Without any further ado, we have listed down the best 3 Vampire-based shows that are a must-watch.

1. The Originals

The Originals is one of the most popular vampire dramas. Unlike several other shows, this vampire series focuses less on romance. The Originals ran from 2013 to 2018. A spin-off to The Vampire Diaries, it is loaded with catchy dialogues and scenes. The plot of the show revolves around the Mikaelson family, who were the first existing vampire family when they moved back to their hometown in New Orleans. On their return back home, they get stuck in dirty politics and decide to fight against it.

Also read: Vampire Diaries Star Ian Somerhalder Talks About Losing Virginity At 13; Says 'it Was Fun'

2. Dracula

This show is loosely based on Bram Stocker’s novel. Premiered in 2013, Dracula shares the same title with 2020 one. Moreover, the story revolves around the same fictional character. But this series focuses more on the creative twists to the original Bram stocker’s story. The plot features the main character who is a vampire. He shifts his base to London so that he can avenge an organisation named Order of the Dragon, which spoiled his life. Coincidently, he joins Van Helsing, who also seeks vengeance from the organisation. But soon, Dracula fells head over heels in love with a woman who is a look-alike of his dead wife. This leads to more complications while reaching the end goal.

Also read: Robert Pattinson To Be The New Batman? Fans Express Delight On Rumours Of Twilight's Vampire Turning Caped Crusader

3. Penny Dreadful

Penny Dreadful is a creative British American series that seeks various popular supernatural villains from literature. Set in the backdrop of the Victorian era, this horror series revolves around a police investigation following a series of murders in London. The main character Vanessa Ives hires two sturdy men to track down a killer while fighting a demon who seems to want to possess her.



Also read: Will Seth Green To Return As Oz In Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot? Read Details

Also read: Taimur Ali Khan Turns Dracula, Karan Johar's Twins Among Other Star Kids Attend Ahil's Halloween Bash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.