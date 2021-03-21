From Fashion Preferences To Education; Surbhi Chandna Reveals 5 Unknown Facts About Her

Surbhi Chandna has become a household name with her performances in the television industry. She has garnered many fans since her debut as Sweety in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2009. Several of them follow the star constantly to know her better. But there are some unknown facts about Surbhi that she revealed herself during an interview with Telly Reporter. Read to know them.

Five Unknown facts about Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is a foodie

Talking about unknown facts about herself, Surbhi Chandna said that she loves food. She stated that if she gets the chance to get healthier again, she will do it easily. Her love for food is also visible on many of her Instagram posts.

Surbhi Chandna prefers shoes over clothes

Surbhi Chandna admitted that she does not have much interest in clothing. Instead, she is more interested in shoes. Her fashion statement has been admired by many.

Surbhi Chandna is a Punjabi

Qubool Hai star Surbhi Chandna said that people are confused as they think she is a Gujarati. She clarified that she is not a Gujarati but a Punjabi. The actor noted that she is a Mumbai-born Punjabi.

Surbhi Chandna is a Marketing expert

The popular television star stated that she has studied a lot. Surbhi mentioned that she has done an MBA in marketing. The actor asserted that it could be shocking to some people who might think that why would she join the industry after studying so much. She explained that there are a lot of well-educated people in her field.

Surbhi Chandna is a storge believer in God

The Naagin 5 star unveiled that she is a storge believer in God. It means that she has a natural affection towards the Lord. The actor noted that she does not know if she comes across as such, but she very much believes in God.

Promo Image Source: anamikasinghphotography Instagram