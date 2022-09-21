The entire nation is mourning the sudden demise of celebrated comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who left for a heavenly abode after struggling for more than 50 days on a ventilator. Srivastava passed away at the age of 58 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, where he was admitted on August 10 after suffering a major heart stroke. According to the family members, the veteran comedian was hospitalised over complaints of chest pain while running on a treadmill at the gym.

He also underwent an angioplasty, a procedure used to widen blocked or narrowed coronary arteries. The actor gained consciousness after 15 days on ventilator support but was later put on life support after suffering from a high fever. "I got a call in the morning saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He had been waging a struggle for life in hospital for over 40 days," his younger brother Dipoo Srivastava told PTI from Mumbai.

Here are Raju Srivastava's popular videos

Srivastava, who emerged to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" (2005), was known to have an outstanding way of observing people. He carved those minute observations and showcased them while performing his sets leaving millions across the nation rejoiced.

His most popular character was Gajodhar. The character really strike people's heartstrings and ended with people often urging him to showcase his famous character "Gajodhar" during his stage shows. Other than Gajodhar, people also loved his observation of people in wedding ceremonies. One of his videos based on Indian wedding functions turned out to be a show stealer and is crazy viral on the internet even after 15 years.

Raju Srivastava often mimicked Amitabh Bachchan

Srivastava was also a popular mimic. He often impersonated Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan during his performance. Most recently, he uploaded his last video on the Coronavirus caller tune in which he showcased how Bollywood actors would articulate if they were assigned to monitor COVID-19 precautions. The comedian achieved unparalleled success and had also featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". Srivastava, who joined the BJP in 2014 after a stint with the Samajwadi Party, was also the chairperson of the Film Development Council in Uttar Pradesh.

