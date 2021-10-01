Last Updated:

From Gauahar Khan To Sidharth Shukla, Here's Full List Of Winners Of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most-anticipated shows this year. Here is a quick look at all the Bigg Boss winners of its previous seasons. 

The controversial television reality show, Bigg Boss 15 is one of the highly-anticipated shows this year. The show's previous season ended in February 2021. The showmakers then entertained the audience with its first-ever OTT version, Bigg Boss OTT, which ran for six weeks on Voot. Therefore, the buzz among the viewers is reaching heights as the show is returning on ColorsTV. The new season will see 14 contestants fighting to survive in the house for the prize money and its trophy. Scheduled for October 2, the show will be aired at 9 pm with its special Weekend Ka Vaar episode every Saturday and Sunday.

The contestants participating in the reality show are Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Simba Nagal, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, and Afsana Khan. Several other names are also floating such as Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Nidhi Bhanushali, and others. As we await Bigg Boss 15, here's a short recap of all the Bigg Boss winners of its previous seasons. 

List of Bigg Boss winners

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik

  • Year - 2020
  • Prize Money - 36 Lakh

Bigg Boss Season 13: Sidharth Shukla

  • Year - 2019
  • Prize Money - 50 Lakh    

Bigg Boss Season 12: Dipika Kakar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

  • Year - 2018
  • Prize Money - 30 Lakh 

Bigg Boss Season 11: Shilpa Shinde

  • Year - 2018
  • Prize Money - 50 Lakh      

Bigg Boss Season 10: Manveer Gurjar 

  • Year - 2017
  • Prize Money - 50 Lakh    

Bigg Boss Season 9: Prince Narula

  • Year - 2016
  • Prize Money - 50 Lakh  

Bigg Boss Season 8: Gautam Gulati 

  • Year - 2015
  • Prize Money - 50 Lakh 

Bigg Boss Season 7: Gauahar Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

  • Year - 2013
  • Prize Money - 50 Lakh 

Bigg Boss Season 6: Urvashi Dholakia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI (@urvashidholakia)

  • Year - 2012
  • Prize Money - 50 Lakh 

Bigg Boss Season 5: Juhi Parmar 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar)

  • Year - 2011
  • Prize Money -  1 Crore

Bigg Boss Season 4: Shweta Tiwari

  • Year -2010
  • Prize Money - 1 Crore

Bigg Boss Season 3: Vindu Dara Singh

  • Year - 2009
  • Prize Money - 1 Crore

Bigg Boss Season 2: Ashutosh Kaushik

  •  Year - 2008
  • Prize Money - 1 Crore

Bigg Boss Season 1: Rahul Roy

  • Year - 2006
  • Prize Money - 1 Crore

