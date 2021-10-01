From Gauahar Khan To Sidharth Shukla, Here's Full List Of Winners Of Bigg Boss

The controversial television reality show, Bigg Boss 15 is one of the highly-anticipated shows this year. The show's previous season ended in February 2021. The showmakers then entertained the audience with its first-ever OTT version, Bigg Boss OTT, which ran for six weeks on Voot. Therefore, the buzz among the viewers is reaching heights as the show is returning on ColorsTV. The new season will see 14 contestants fighting to survive in the house for the prize money and its trophy. Scheduled for October 2, the show will be aired at 9 pm with its special Weekend Ka Vaar episode every Saturday and Sunday.

The contestants participating in the reality show are Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Simba Nagal, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, and Afsana Khan. Several other names are also floating such as Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Nidhi Bhanushali, and others. As we await Bigg Boss 15, here's a short recap of all the Bigg Boss winners of its previous seasons.

List of Bigg Boss winners

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik

Year - 2020

Prize Money - 36 Lakh

Bigg Boss Season 13: Sidharth Shukla

Year - 2019

Prize Money - 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss Season 12: Dipika Kakar

Year - 2018

Prize Money - 30 Lakh

Bigg Boss Season 11: Shilpa Shinde

Year - 2018

Prize Money - 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss Season 10: Manveer Gurjar

Year - 2017

Prize Money - 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss Season 9: Prince Narula

Year - 2016

Prize Money - 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss Season 8: Gautam Gulati

Year - 2015

Prize Money - 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss Season 7: Gauahar Khan

Year - 2013

Prize Money - 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss Season 6: Urvashi Dholakia

Year - 2012

Prize Money - 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss Season 5: Juhi Parmar

Year - 2011

Prize Money - 1 Crore

Bigg Boss Season 4: Shweta Tiwari

Year -2010

Prize Money - 1 Crore

Bigg Boss Season 3: Vindu Dara Singh

Year - 2009

Prize Money - 1 Crore

Bigg Boss Season 2: Ashutosh Kaushik

Year - 2008

Prize Money - 1 Crore

Bigg Boss Season 1: Rahul Roy

Year - 2006

Prize Money - 1 Crore

(Image: @gauaharkhan/@sidharthshukla/Instagram)