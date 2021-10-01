From Gauahar Khan To Sidharth Shukla, Here's Full List Of Winners Of Bigg Boss

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@gauaharkhan/@sidharthshukla
The controversial television reality show, Bigg Boss 15 is one of the highly-anticipated shows this year. The show's previous season ended in February 2021. The showmakers then entertained the audience with its first-ever OTT version, Bigg Boss OTT, which ran for six weeks on Voot. Therefore, the buzz among the viewers is reaching heights as the show is returning on ColorsTV. The new season will see 14 contestants fighting to survive in the house for the prize money and its trophy. Scheduled for October 2, the show will be aired at 9 pm with its special Weekend Ka Vaar episode every Saturday and Sunday.
The contestants participating in the reality show are Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Simba Nagal, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, and Afsana Khan. Several other names are also floating such as Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Nidhi Bhanushali, and others. As we await Bigg Boss 15, here's a short recap of all the Bigg Boss winners of its previous seasons.
