From Her Relationship Status To Her Real Name, FAQs About Nia Sharma Answered!

Nia Sharma is a very well-known actress in the television industry. She has essayed many bold and promising roles throughout her career and has been highly praised for her work in shows like Jamai Raja and Naagin. Check out some of the FAQs about her, and the answers as well!

FAQ's about Nia Sharma and their answers

Q. Is Nia Sharma in a relationship?

There have been speculations of her relationship with her Twisted co-star Rrahul Sudhir. Nia Sharma in an interview recently opened up about her relationship status with Rrahul and said that she does not want to comment on the topic before she is extremely sure about it. Nia also said that she has seen many couples break up after announcing the relationship status in public, so she is not comfortable in revealing anything regarding her relationship.

Q. What does Nia Sharma’s tattoo say?

Nia Sharma has always made headlines with her bold avatars and experimental looks. When it comes to tattoos, Nia has also experimented with that and has a phrase inked onto the back of her hand. The phrase says ‘Have a Good Day’ in Latin Script and her fans love the font style!

Q. Is Nia Sharma a vegetarian?

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Nia revealed that she is a pure vegetarian and is very passionate about fitness. She said that she refrains from eating junk food and tries to follow a healthy lifestyle. Her fit body and toned looks are proof that she follows her food restrictions quite seriously.

Q. What is Nia Sharma's age?

Nia Sharma turned 30 in 2020 and she celebrates her birthday on September 17. She was born and brought up in a middle-class family in Delhi. Did you know Nia Sharma’s real name is Neha Sharma?

Q. Who is Nia Sharma’s father?

Nia has rarely mentioned her father in an interview. It is known that she lost her father very early in her life and regards her elder brother as a father figure. On the occasion of Father’s Day, the actress took to her Instagram profile and wrote a heartwarming note to her brother, and said that she will always turn to him for advice in her life.

On the work front

Nia Sharma has recently featured in the ZEE5 web series Jamai 2.0 opposite Ravi Dubey. Her fans seem to love her for the bold and beautiful avatar she has donned during the series. Audience and critics alike have praised Nia for her phenomenal acting skills in the series.