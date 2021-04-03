From Neha Kakkar To Rahul Vaidya, A Look At Successful Indian Idol Runner-ups

Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows where young aspirants come to showcase their talent, hoping to make it big in the Industry. There have been many Indian Idol contestants who went on to have successful careers even though they did not win the winner's trophy. Here is a list of successful Indian Idol contestants who did not win the show.

1. Monali Thakur

Monali Thakur was a contestant in the 2nd season of the show. She made it to the top 12 but was eliminated soon. The songstress went on to record various chart-topping songs. She also won a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The singer is also a recipient of the Filmfare Award for Best Female playback for the song Sawaar Loon from the movie Lootera. She has also lent her voice to various Bengali songs.

2. Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is one of the most famous singers with various super hit tracks to her name. The songstress was a fellow contestant of Monail Thakur in season 2 of the show. The singer also returned to Indian Idol as a judge. She rose to prominence with her track Second Hand Jawaani from the movie Cocktail. Some of her famous songs include Aankh Maarey from the movie Simmba, Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, Badri Ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kala Chashma from the movie Baar Baar Dekho.

3. Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya was a contestant on the first season of the show and was the second runner-up. The singer has lent his voice to songs of several films, such as Shaadi No. 1, Jigyasa, Hot Money, and Krazzy 4. Most recently, Vaidya received widespread popularity for his stint in a popular reality TV show on Colors channel.

4. Meiyang Chang

Meiyang was the contestant on the 3rd season of the show where he was placed on the fifth position. The singer opted for a career in acting and made his debut in the movie Badmaash Company. He later went on to feature in various hit movies like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Sultan and Bharat. Chang was recently seen in the 2021 web series 1962 - The War in the Hills.

5. Bhoomi Trivedi

Bhoomi was a part of the show in its 5th season and was the runner-up. The singer made her debut in Bollywood with the 2012 film Prem Mayee with the song Bahne Dey. She rose to prominence with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, where she lent her voice for the song Ram Chahe Leela. The song went on to earn her various accolades.

