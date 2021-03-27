From Nia Sharma To Hina Khan; Here Are Top 10 Instagram Posts Of The Week By TV Celebs

Indian television has been abuzz with content since the beginning of March with many of India's favourite television stars bouncing back to work on their shows. Jamai 2.0 star Nia Sharma recently hit the 6 million followers milestone on March 24 and took to Instagram to thank fans with a dance. Erica Fernandes Instagram has been filled with her Maldives vacation pictures. Karanvir Bohra is bonding with village life in Patalpani, Indore. Hina Khan is also occupied with her elegant vacation at the Maldives. Surbhi Chandna celebrates 6 million views of her latest music video Bepanah Pyaar. Keeping you updated with the TV stars and their latest activities, here are the top 10 posts by your favourite TV celebs that made the news this week.

Nia Sharma hits 6 million followers on Instagram

Nia Sharma took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her impressive milestone of hitting 6 million followers on Instagram, by grooving to Zum's Rebel. She wrote, "Rebelling my way into 6 Million! Thank youuuu alll #rebelchallenge".

Erica Fernandes' Maldives vacation

Erica Fernandes is currently having a blissful quarantine in the Maldives, posting several pictures of her trip and engaging her Instagram family with her gorgeous fashion updates. In one of the posts, she is seen enjoying her breakfast at the poolside, while other posts show her all ready for snorkelling in the deep Maldives waters. She wrote, Wish that my breakfasts could be like this every morning! Good Morning".

Karanvir Bohra spends time in his native village

Karanvir Bohra is currently taking a break from television and spending time in his native village in Patalpani, Indore. He is seen enjoying the village life in an endearing post where he talks about bonding with his village. The post was also liked by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Hina Khan's Maldives trip

Hina Khan has been posting pictures from her Maldives trip all around the week, the one that caught the attention was her latest look in an elegant vibrant two-piece. She impressed followers by giving major beach vibes. Check it out.

Surbhi Chandna's latest single crosses 6 million views

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to celebrate the success of her latest music video Bepanah Pyaar, which has been crooned by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai. The music video stars Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra and is reminiscent of scenes from Netflix's Money Heist. Surbhi took to Instagram to celebrate 6 million views on her music video, writing, "Bepanah Pyaar 6 Million Strong GRATEFUL HEART #trendingonyoutube #bepanahpyaar".

Abhinav Shukla wishes luck to Rubina on her return to Shakti

Rubina Dilaik's husband and actor Abhinav Shukla took to Instagram to share that Dilaik will be returning as a transgender character Soumya, in the popular TV show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. Abhinav posted a video wishing luck to his 'shakti' Rubina. "My Shakti is going to be in Shakti again. Watch your favourite Soumya on @colorstv again ! Good luck @rubinadilaik the viewers had been avidly waiting for you!" The post also drew a sweet reaction from Rubina who commented on the video writing, "Aaaawwwww...... this is a pleasant surprise."

Sudhanshu Pandey shares BTS video from Anupamaa sets

Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj shared a BTS video from the sets of Anupamaa where he is seen shooting the Holi sequence. In the clip, Rupali has a weird expression on her face and is dancing to the song Hungama Ho Gaya from the film Queen. He wrote on Instagram, "TUNE HONTHON SE LAGAYI TOOO HUNGAMA HO GAYA. SOME REAL FUN THING COMING VERY SOON TO UR SCREENS.KEEP WATCHING ANUPAMAA #anupamaa".

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wraps Crime Patrol's latest episode

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to Instagram to celebrate the wrap of her latest episodes in the upcoming Crime Patrol. She celebrated the success with her crew members writing, "This unit was love & hearts & all the good things! Looking forward to seeing you all sooooon again. Will miss you all for sure.....few episode of mine in Crime Patrol are still left for telecast in the current series but otherwise IT'S A WRAP!".

Mohsin Khan celebrates 1 million posts on his name

Mohsin Khan is currently working on the popular Star Plus serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor recently became uncle as his sister Zeba Khan welcomed her baby boy. He recently celebrated 1 million posts of his name on Instagram with a picture writing, "Stillness. That's the hardest thing” -MorganFreeman"

Jennifer Winget's Lilac life

Jennifer Winget stunned her Instagram followers with a series of gorgeous pictures wearing a beautiful lilac designed black and white outfit. She paired it with a light blue handbag and wrote, "Living Life In Lilac! @bulgari". The post has received over 362k likes.

